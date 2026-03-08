What Trump Means by “Boots on the Ground”

Axios, NBC News, and Semafor report that President Trump is considering boots on the ground in Iran. However, “boots on the ground” to President Trump means a small team of Special Ops to destroy the uranium in caves that the US bombarded last year. The reason is to prevent Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon. It is one of the stated war objectives. The regime’s 450 kg of 60% enriched uranium, which is convertible to weapons-grade within weeks, is the key to reaching the goal.

President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday that ground troops were possible, but only for a very good reason. He told reporters that if we ever did that, it would have to be when Iranians are so decimated they wouldn’t be able to fight on the ground level. It would involve a small team and perhaps the IAEA scientists.

Spokesperson Karoline Levitt told Axios that Trump wisely keeps all his options open.

Why Special Ops?

The strikes last year destroyed nearly all of Iran’s centrifuges, and there’s no evidence that enrichment has resumed. However, President Putin has offered to give nuclear weapons to Iran as recently as last November.

US and Israeli officials say most of the stockpile sits in the underground tunnels of the nuclear facility in Isfahan, while the rest is split between Fordow and Natanz. Natanz and Isfahan are buried. The entrances are sealed. If the special OPS team went in, they would have to dig it out and then transfer it, or perhaps scientists would dilute it on site.

Seizing Kharg island

The US is also considering seizing Kharg Island instead. Kharg is a strategic terminal responsible for roughly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports. It would eliminate the need to damage Iran’s oil facilities. If the people do topple the regime, they will need their oil to rebuild.

It’s doubtful Americans want any boots on the ground, including special ops, but it’s important to realize that that’s all he means by “boots on the ground.” It would be surprising if there weren’t any in Iran now. Certainly, Massad is all over Iran, as are Iranians who spy from within Iran.

Personally, I prefer they just keep bombing the entrances and access points to the uranium facilities until they are obliterated.

Meanwhile, an explosion outside the US embassy in Oslo might be terrorism. Norwegians are investigating. Additionally, Iran is still droning its neighbors, and are hitting civilian targets.