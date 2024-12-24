The Panama Canal: Buy It Back

The US built the Panama Canal at great expense and loss of life. Currently, China is indirectly running it and buying up the land around it. The Panama Canal is strategically crucial to the United States.

The US is now faced with restrictions to the passage of traffic through the Panama Canal and the Strait of Magellan as China moves aggressively to expand its footprint across Central and South America.

Several agreements were signed in transferring the Canal to the Panamanian dictator, but if there is any way to take it back through legal routes, we should. It is being run very poorly, and China is far more of a threat than Russia, where we put our resources.

The stupidity of that $1 sale is mind-boggling. The most short-sighted of ideas in recent US history.

Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter foolishly sold the Panama Canal to a Panamanian dictator for $1 Now Panama’s government is essentially under the control of the CCP Ronald Reagan warned us that relinquishing control of it was a mistake. Trump is right. Take it back pic.twitter.com/H1mQwVlPQ2 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) December 24, 2024

Trump is 100% right! Jimmy Carter’s surrender of the Panama Canal was a betrayal of American power. It’s time to take it back! pic.twitter.com/ijbIc0Gkiw — Samuel Fisher (@samuelffisher) December 22, 2024

Reagan and my grandfather campaigned across America to rally the votes to block Carter from giving away the Panama Canal in 1978. They lost it by 2 votes. Here we are almost 50 years later. https://t.co/XKVKvCS3bb — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) December 22, 2024

