The Panama Canal: Buy It Back

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
0
25

The US built the Panama Canal at great expense and loss of life. Currently, China is indirectly running it and buying up the land around it. The Panama Canal is strategically crucial to the United States.

The US is now faced with restrictions to the passage of traffic through the Panama Canal and the Strait of Magellan as China moves aggressively to expand its footprint across Central and South America.

Several agreements were signed in transferring the Canal to the Panamanian dictator, but if there is any way to take it back through legal routes, we should. It is being run very poorly, and China is far more of a threat than Russia, where we put our resources.

The stupidity of that $1 sale is mind-boggling. The most short-sighted of ideas in recent US history.


