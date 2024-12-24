Rep. Massie on the Suspicious Timing of the Takeover of Syria

Bidenistas’ new friends are al Qaeda, al Nusra, and ISIS (all the same people). Biden took the terrorist label off the head of the terrorist organization HTS, al-Jolani, now in charge of Syria. The US is helping to rebrand al-Jolani, who now walks around in expensive suits and ties while his militia thugs, US-designated terrorists shoot Christians, some burning down signs of Christendom.

As Thomas Massie says in this clip, the timing is suspect. Tulsi Gabbard might become the DNI, and she will not carry on the policies of Obama and his bureaucracy (the Deep State). She wanted to stop the meddling in Syria. Rep. Massie sees the takeover of Syria as deliberate, planned, or facilitated by the US before Tulsi or Trump can change the type of involvement we have in Syria.

Rep. Massie shared his views on Clayton Morris’s show, Redacted.

They also discussed the amazingly disappearing Assad chemical weapons that don’t appear to exist, or at least not to the level we were told.

The US will continue to pay all sides of the war in Syria unless Trump can successfully fight them. Some of his cabinet picks are not good. We will have to wait and see.

Massie told Trump: You’ve got six months.

A U.S. designated terrorist organization now runs Syria, but it was the U.S. and Israel that brought about the overthrow of the Syrian government. It’s not a coincidence our agencies did this shortly after Trump won the election and before he took office.@TheRedactedInc pic.twitter.com/89xpDVgTeu — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 23, 2024

