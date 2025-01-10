The Phony Sentencing of Donald J. Trump for No Underlying Crime

Conflicted Judge Merchan sentenced Donald Trump today. He should be ashamed because he disgraced himself and the judicial system.

The President-elect appeared virtually.

The prosecutors recommended an unconditional discharge to Judge Juan Merchan, and he agreed.

Former US Attorney Andy McCarthy

Andy McCarthy said on Fox News this morning that this ‘unconditional discharge’ proves that Alvin Bragg was never serious about this case. McCarthy pointed out that the business records charge was only a misdemeanor but was elevated to a felony because they claim Trump used it to ‘steal’ the presidential election in 2016.

So what was the “criminal conspiracy” that Trump was trying to “cover-up” with his falsification of business records? Trying to “steal” the presidential election.

Trey Gowdy quipped, “What you just described should earn someone the death penalty.”

Watch:

You’ve gotta love what Andy McCarthy just said on Fox News just now. So what was the “criminal conspiracy” that Trump was trying to “cover up” with his falsification of business records? Trying to “steal” the presidential election. That earns Trump… *checks notes*… an… pic.twitter.com/CaNECAhzHI — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 10, 2025

Constitutional Legal Scholar Jonathan Turley

Jonathan Turley said the conviction can be expunged if Trump wins on appeal. He said Trump has a very good case, especially considering the ‘layers of error’ under Judge Juan Merchan.

Legal Scholar Jonathan Turley: “The fact is that this is not a criminal case, in my view, because there is no underlying crime. Bragg took a dead misdemeanor, zapped it back into life as this pile of felonies.

…

“And he was only able to do that by this enabling judge.”

Legal Scholar @JonathanTurley: “The fact is that this is NOT a criminal case, in my view, because there is NO underlying crime. Bragg took a dead misdemeanor, zapped it back into life as this pile of felonies… and he was only able to do that by this enabling judge.” pic.twitter.com/2aAYkizD9u — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 10, 2025

The Purpose of This Charade

The purpose of this is to give the media and Democrats talking points. Democrats, including the Democrat media, want to ruin the four years of his term. This was Stalinism in action.

We see what happens in one-party states like California, which is what they want. You end up with unfettered fools as leaders.

This was the worst case of election interference we have ever seen in the United States.

This is Donald Trump’s outstanding six-minute response:

Trump just went off for 6 minutes in his sentencing about what a sham the case was, even calling out the political operatives involved. This is so good. pic.twitter.com/2vL8bHqKf1 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 10, 2025

The conviction cannot be allowed to stand. It will put every builder and real estate owner in the crosshairs of rogue district attorneys funded by the Soros family.

No justice system can create crimes out of whole cloth as these people did. What happens to us peasants with this type of justice system?

