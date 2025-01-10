Resurfaced Clip of Gov. Newsom Boasting of Taking Down a Dam

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” spoke to Dr. Drew Pinsky about the catastrophic wildfires raging through Los Angeles and Gavin Newsom’s resurfaced clip boasting about the Klamath dam removal to protect certain fish species at the expense of California’s water supply as LA’s fire hydrants run out of water.

Partial Transcript

Dr. Drew: “And I spoke to a fire chief yesterday who used to work on those teams in the 70s and 80s, and they stopped doing the fire breaks and brush management, really because, initially, because of migratory patterns of a mouse. And then because of it, they started convincing themselves that there were other ecological effects of what they were doing.

“So, therefore, they could no longer do the routine management, literally, that we did 50 years ago, 50 years ago.

“So do you want to take aim at climate change? Let’s say it is climate change. Let’s say it is. What are you going to do about it? What’s your plan? Let’s say it is you. You’re everything you’re doing is being undone by fires. What’s your plan?

Dave Rubin: “And anything but govern is what they’re doing.”

He played a clip from Rick Caruso, the legendary real estate developer who built all the huge malls of the Pacific Palisades, which are still standing.

“…he ran for mayor, so he could be the mayor right now, except he lost. He lost to Karen Bass.

“Here he is calling into Fox, talking about, well, you’ll see some of the inefficiencies, let’s say.”

Rick Caruso: “My heart goes out, obviously, to the people at their homes and watching the small businesses around us go up in flames. This is people’s livelihoods. So it’s devastating.

“But what is most concerning to me is our first responders and our firefighters were trying to battle this. There’s no water in the Palisades. “There’s no water coming out of the fire hydrant. This is an absolute mismanagement for the city.”

Rubin then played a clip of Newsom blaming the locals for the problem with the waterless hydrants.

Dave Rubin: “That goes to your exact point. So whether we want to lay all the blame, and obviously there’s acts of God, so I’m not sitting here saying Gavin Newsom did all of this, obviously, but whether you want to blame the governmental failures on Gavin Newsom, or you’re right, it’s a one-party state, so if you want to blame it on the legislature, that’s fine, but to that exact point that Donald Trump was making about what you’re allowed…you made the point previously about what you’re allowed to do and not allowed to do because of these ridiculous regulations.

“Here is Newsom talking about the largest dam removal in US history, and wait till you hear why they did it.

Rubin played the clip of Newsom boasting of taking down the dam. They did it for salmon and steelhead fish.

Dave Rubin: “Okay, fine, but, but this is the point. Do you think California would like to have some dams right now that would keep the water a little bit higher? We’re all for salmon swimming upstream, and it’s cool watching them jump out of the water and have the bears grab them. But even that right there, it’s to your point exactly. And we’re talking with the tribal nations and blah, blah, blah.

“Well, maybe we needed that water, anything but the good of the people of this state.

Dr. Drew: “Anything but what’s good for the people of the state. Look, Bernie Sanders tweeted this morning something about climate change. This is all climate change. It’s not a hoax. Blah, blah. Okay, let’s assume it is climate change. Just make that assumption. Grant them that. What are you going to do about it? Your biggest concern should then be the CO2 from forest fires. That should be your new number one concern, if indeed climate change, but they don’t. They only like doing what sounds and feels good. Not what is logically good, what is common sense, and what is for the good of the people, and is the basic functions of something we call government, I think.”

