The Players Don't Even Know Who Bad Bunny Is

The Players Don’t Even Know Who Bad Bunny Is

M Dowling
The Seahawks and Patriots don’t even know who Bad Bunny is. Allegedly, he’s world-renowned or something. He raps, screams, and does this fast chattering, guttural salsa thing with dancers jumping around illogcially. He hates the USA, hates ICE, and won’t sing in English. I like Puerto Rican people, but this guy needs to stay home.

I didn’t watch the entire routine, but he didn’t wear a dress. Allegedly, he decided to just celebrate their culture.

Logan Paul didn’t like it:

Eric Dickerson didn’t like the idea:

Bad Bunny hates the USA:

Bad Bunny sings garbage.

This is what I want to hear at the Super Bowl.

TPUSA has over six million viewers.

