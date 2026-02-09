The Players Don’t Even Know Who Bad Bunny Is

The Seahawks and Patriots don’t even know who Bad Bunny is. Allegedly, he’s world-renowned or something. He raps, screams, and does this fast chattering, guttural salsa thing with dancers jumping around illogcially. He hates the USA, hates ICE, and won’t sing in English. I like Puerto Rican people, but this guy needs to stay home.

I didn’t watch the entire routine, but he didn’t wear a dress. Allegedly, he decided to just celebrate their culture.

🚨: The NFL’s $15 million investment in this year’s halftime show is a major bust. Choosing Bad Bunny, unheard of among the league’s own star athletes, exposes a fundamental disconnect from its core fans and the players who actually drive the sport. Costly.

— Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) February 8, 2026

Logan Paul didn’t like it:

Q: "Logan [Paul] , are you excited for the halftime show? LOGAN PAUL: "NO"

Eric Dickerson didn’t like the idea:

Holy Sh*t: Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson goes OFF on the NFL for naming Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime performer. "Why couldn't we get someone from home. Puerto Rico is not America. The NFL is one of the most corrupt organizations." 😬😬😬

Bad Bunny hates the USA:

Bad Bunny refuses to honor America. This is who is doing the Super Bowl halftime show.

The ⁦@NFL⁩ should apologize to the American people for flooding the Super Bowl with foreign flags. Totally disgraceful. There's nothing American about any of this.

Bad Bunny sings garbage.

The Super Bowl halftime show didn't feel like a protest. It felt like a homecoming. Bad Bunny could have gone another route. He could have used the stage to confront. He could have named names. He could have turned the moment into a culture-war headline. Instead, Benito chose…

This is what I want to hear at the Super Bowl.

Whitney Houston sang the most EPIC rendition of the National Anthem at the #SuperBowl .. she didn't just sing it… she made us feel it: Patriotism. Pride. Purpose. A moment that reminded us why we love this country 🇺🇸

