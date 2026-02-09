NM Gov. Bans ICE While Protecting Criminal Illegal Alien Gangs

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-New Mexico, on Thursday signed into law a bill banning local public entities from detaining illegal aliens, including criminals.

The bill protects illegal and criminal illegal alien communities and bans state and local governments from helping federal immigration agents detain criminal illegal aliens and any illegal aliens.

The act prohibits public bodies from entering into agreements to detain individuals for civil immigration violations, stops the use of public land for immigration detention, and bans 287-G agreements that allow local law enforcement to assist immigration agents.

The excuse is that ICE and ICE custody are too dangerous. Meanwhile, New Mexico cities, particularly Albuquerque, are riddled with gang activity. Illegal alien gangs like MS-13 have an open field with Democrats protecting them. They might as well just turn over the state to Mexico. Your chance of being a victim of violent crime in Albuquerque is 1 in 76.

Gangs and illegal alien criminals are Grisham’s supporters. Many are her voters.