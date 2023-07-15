This article is a chapter from my new book; Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier–Reality Is, scheduled for release by the end of 2023.

by Linda Goudsmit

CHAPTER 25: The Politics of Pronouns

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite themselves. The globalist war on the nation state cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses psychological, informational warfare to destabilize Americans, and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. The primary target of globalist predators is America’s children.

A child’s ability to test reality is a reference to his ability to identify the world of facts. It is a human psychological survival skill. When little Johnny tells his Mommy he is a bird that can fly, it is his Mommy’s responsibility to keep Johnny in objective reality, and explain to Johnny that he is a child, not a bird, and he cannot fly.

If instead of objective reality, Mommy or Daddy encourages Johnny’s subjective reality, and escorts him to the top floor of their apartment building to fly, Johnny will fall to his death. Objective reality always prevails.

Objective refers to a reality that is outside of your mind (world of facts), and subjective refers to the inner reality of your mind (world of feelings). Conflict between objective reality and subjective reality generates cognitive dissonance––tension in your mind created by holding inconsistent thoughts, beliefs, or attitudes.

The tension is often so intolerable, it causes people to change their thoughts and behaviors to eliminate the pain. Cognitive dissonance is an important dynamic of psychological warfare.

The catastrophic consequences of encouraging children to live in subjective reality, conflicts with parental responsibilities and protections. Children are being intentionally indoctrinated to believe that objective reality does not exist. Hans Christian Anderson’s famous folktale, “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” published almost 200 years ago, dramatizes the difference between objective and subjective reality, and exposes why reality is the final frontier. In objective reality the emperor is naked.

In subjective reality the emperor is wearing new clothes. Weaponized education tries to persuade children the emperor is wearing new clothes. It is the meaning of Bertrand Russell’s chilling statement in his 1953 classic, The Impact of Science on Society:

It may be hoped that in time anybody will be able to persuade anybody of anything if he can catch the patient young and is provided by the State with money and equipment. Education should aim at destroying free will so that pupils thus schooled, will be incapable throughout the rest of their lives of thinking or acting otherwise than as their schoolmasters would have wished….

Influences of the home are obstructive; not much can be done unless indoctrination begins before the age of ten; in order to condition students, verses set to music and repeatedly intoned are very effective…. It is for a future scientist to make these maxims precise and to discover exactly how much it costs per head to make children believe that snow is black.

When the technique has been perfected, every government that has been in charge of education for more than one generation will be able to control its subjects securely without the need of armies or policemen. (pp. 27–28, Routledge Classics, 2016 edition)

The war on children is simultaneously an attack on a child’s identity, and on the child’s ability to test reality. The globalist war effort is designed to push the child out of objective reality and into subjective reality, where the child can be persuaded that snow is black. In subjective reality, anybody will be able to persuade anybody of anything.

The globalist attack on children targets the facts of their most central identity, their sexual identity. American children are being told their biological, sexual identity is a choice. The weaponized American education industry is encouraging subjective reality, and telling little girls they can be boys, and telling little boys they can be girls. This horrific narrative encourages the magical thinking of children, and supports fantasy as if it is objective reality–this is a psychological operation and a weapon of war.

Naming a child is a social convention done with great care in cultures around the world. Why? Because the child’s name is an identity that bonds him with his family and his culture. In The Collapsing American Family: From Bonding to Bondage, I expose the sinister attack on the nuclear family as the primary strategy in globalism’s asymmetric warfare on America.

The family must be destroyed in order to collapse America from within, and impose the Great Reset of technocracy and transhumanism. The “New Normal” replaces family bonding with feudal bondage in the global Managerial State. In globalism’s war on children, the consummate psychological deceit presents gender identity as a child’s choice, instead of a psychological operation (PSYOP) designed to destroy your child’s identity.

Globalists are trying to redefine what it means to be human by attacking the biology of maleness and femaleness, and insisting gender is a choice––a child’s choice. The globalist war on children is a long-term, well-planned, well-funded, well-executed mass casualty campaign.

The attack on a child’s sexual identity is a catastrophic assault on humanity itself. The grandparents will die, the parents will die, and the propagandized surviving children will ultimately become property of the globalist managerial state where “you will own nothing” and the globalists will own everything––even your life.

In an information war fought without bullets, language is weaponized, and perversion of pronoun usage in the English language has a particularly destructive political purpose.

Consider this, young children who do not learn first and second person individual and possessive pronouns I, me, mine you, yours, he, him, his, she, her, hers, do not learn to name or identify themselves or others as individual gendered selves. Without a personal, individual, gendered, identifiable self, children become confused, destabilized, and vulnerable.

Instead of singular pronouns, young children are intentionally being taught to use third person plural pronouns they, them, theirs, so that they identify themselves in terms of the non-gendered collective. It is linguistic demolition of the individual. Plural pronouns effectively erase the concept of an individual self from the English language, and support the replacement of the individual with the preferred non-gendered collective identity.

The globalist campaign promoting gender fluidity to destroy individual selfness, is manipulating spoken and written language to do it. Words matter. The enemies of national and individual sovereignty are totalizing the human experience to exist without boundaries of self. The switch to third-person plural gender-neutral language is a weapon of mass psychological destruction, far more lethal than bullets or bombs, which begins in early childhood.

Globalism’s tactical strategy is to have the Left focus its Marxist ideological values of diversity, equity, and inclusion on cultural and educational institutions. The incremental strategic objective is for those values to be accepted as normative, then become social policy, and then become the law of the land.

English is the only language in the world that does not assign gender to inanimate objects, which makes English the easiest target and first language under attack. This is how globalism’s linguistic hoax works to change the hearts and minds of America’s children in classrooms K-12 and online.

Disingenuously presented as diverse, equitable and inclusive language to make people feel respected and included, gender-neutral substitutions are promoted as empathetic, kind, and caring. Grammarly, the popular cloud-based typing assistant, instructs writers on How to Use Gender-Neutral Language at Work and in Life” in an article by Devon Delfino, June 17, 2022:

Gender-neutral language is simply a way of talking about people without assuming their gender. For example, it’s referring to someone you don’t know as “they” rather than using the pronoun“he” or “she,” or addressing a group as “everyone” rather than saying, “Hey, guys.”

Luckily, the English language is relatively gender-neutral in many respects. For instance, many nouns (think: “writer,” “president,” or “acrobat”) are gender-neutral. However, that doesn’t mean that gendered language is uncommon. In fact, gendered language has been a part of our lexicon for a long time. (The United States’ Declaration of Independence even proclaims that “all men are created equal.”) So, you may not realize when you’re using gendered language, even as it shapes how you see the world.

Using gender-neutral language is an important habit because it demonstrates respect for people of all backgrounds, genders, and beliefs, and it includes everyone in the conversation. This is an especially helpful way to show support for members of LGBTQIA+ communities. And while not everyone finds the language people use about them important, it’s best to land on the side of using inclusive and empathetic language….

It can feel awkward or forced when you start implementing gender-neutral language. That’s normal. The important thing is to keep at it so that it has a chance to become a part of your everyday communication. That way, you’ll not only be able to use inclusive language but also be better able to perceive the world in those terms….

Whether you’re just now adopting gender-neutral language, or you’ve been using it for years, Grammarly’s sensitivity suggestions can help your writing be both inclusive and up-to-date.

In January 2021, Bloomberg reported “Grammarly Is Now the 10th Most Valuable U.S. Startup.” Grammarly is valued at $13 billion after new funding, $200 million came from Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, and others. An article by Jekaterina Drozdovica, published April 13, 2023, “BlackRock shareholders: Who owns the most BLK stock?” reports:

According to the data from WallStreetZen as of 13 April, that 61.87% of BLK shares are owned by institutional investors. This means that over half of the BlackRock Inc shareholders were investment firms and asset managers, similar to BlackRock, which hold shares on behalf of their clients.

BlackRock’s largest institutional investors are Vanguard Group, Inc., Blackrock Inc., State Street Corporation, Bank of America, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, and Charles Schwab Investment Management. This means the same globalist entities driving Agenda 2030 control the firms they invest in, and initiate their political agenda without disclosing the source.

For example, Grammarly pledges its commitment to the responsible innovation and development of AI:

At Grammarly, we’re guided by the belief that AI innovations should enhance people’s skills while respecting personal autonomy and amplifying the intelligence, strengths, and impact of every user.

What Grammarly omits is that responsible innovation is that which comports with globalism’s Agenda 2030, which is diametrically opposed to national sovereignty and the sovereignty of the individual. Globalism’s strategic objective is to destroy the United States and merge it into its own boundaryless planetary Unistate. Globalism’s tactical strategy is to collapse our nation’s Judeo-Christian foundation, and destroy the family structure which preserves and protects it.

To implement build back better, it is necessary to first destroy that which exists. The three largest institutional investors that control trillions of dollars in corporate assets, are collaborating with America’s radicalized educational industry to collapse America’s Judeo-Christian foundation, and replace it with Marxist diversity, equity, and inclusion norms, by demanding gender-neutral language.

Grammarly is one example of how Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street, the Big Three institutional investors influence social policy by exerting their enormous financial power through Boards of Directors and proxy voting outcomes of the businesses they control. It is an open secret that outside of small independent mom and pop stores, the American business sector is being centralized, much like the media sector.

Businesses that appear to be competitors are controlled by the same institutional investors, and speak with the same diversity, equity, and inclusion voice regarding social policy. For example, BlackRock and Vanguard are in the top three institutional investors of both Coca Cola and Pepsi. Institutional investors currently own 68.75% of Coca Cola and 74.33% of PepsiCo.

In publishing, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media and HarperCollins are both owned by News Corp. Whether the product is soft drinks, children’s books, young adult books, graphic novels, text books K-12, graduate level textbooks, medical textbooks, movies, videos, clothing, globalism’s diversity, equity, and inclusion narrative will be evident whether it is in plural pronouns, book content, plot lines, music lyrics, training manuals, or screen prints on t-shirts.

The manufacturing, distribution, and sales of any product or service in the American economy is affected by the administrative choices of globalism’s Big Three, and the social policies of Agenda 2030 they support. Currently, the Big Three control over $22 trillion dollars in assets, which represents a 20% ownership in America.

Steve J. Sands reports on December 28, 2022, “Who Owns Corporate America“:

Three fund management firms, Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street, represent 40% of the shareholders of all listed firms and 88% of the S&P 500 index. In addition, they are now the dominant shareholder in 88% of the firms listed on the S&P 500.

Isaiah McCall from Medium.com states in his blog post:

BlackRock’s absurd liquidity means that if you look at just about every major publicly traded company in the world you’ll find that BlackRock is its first, second or third-largest shareholder. Go ahead, try it.

Globalism’s Big Three exert enormous influence on the changing landscape of American culture. The seismic shift in education and the workplace that supports collectivist plural pronouns and blurs boundaries between male and female, is another aspect of the coordinated attempt to destabilize Judeo-Christian morality, Judeo-Christian sexuality, and American family norms. It is the politics of pronouns.

