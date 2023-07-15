Jaw-Dropping Fauci Email: He Lied About Wuhan Gain-of-Function

By
M Dowling
-
0
5

The Coronavirus Subcommittee released a bombshell email showing Fauci knew Gain-of-Function research took place in Wuhan.

The email was among 3,200 pages of messages to and from Fauci obtained by BuzzFeed News earlier this week in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Anthony Fauci privately stated that “gain-of-function” research into coronaviruses was being conducted in Wuhan, China — before claiming that there was “no scientific evidence” to support a “lab leak” hypothesis.

Dr. Anthony Fauci
Excerpt from the email dated February 1, 2020:

Most of the rumors that are going around relate to the paper by an Indian group saying that there are HIV gene sequences inserted in the 2019 nCov virus. All of the scientists on our call felt that this was not credible, and they dismissed it as they [sic] the two did last night.

That is not what they were concerned about. They were concerned about the fact that upon viewing the sequence of several isolates of the nCov, there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted.

The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan.

Dr. Fauci has an incredible ability to lie and cover-up.

In this clip, Dr. Fauci is calling it a conspiracy theory on February 9, 2020:

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails prove that he knew the Wuhan Institute of Virology was carrying out dangerous gain-of-function research, Sen. Rand Paul charged Wednesday night.

“The emails paint a disturbing picture, a disturbing picture of Dr. Fauci, from the very beginning, worrying that he had been funding gain-of-function research,” Paul (R-Ky.) told Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle,” “and he knows it to this day, but hasn’t admitted it.”

In this email, Fauci’s suggestion seems quite reasonable. The problem is, this isn’t what happened. No group was convened until much later, and the paper published due to this meeting was heavily one-sided, not reflective of the contentious discussions Fauci described.

Dr. Rand Paul plans to expose Fauci’s cover-up and hold him to account:


