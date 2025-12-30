The Pretty Attorney General Who Takes Up Space

Attorney General Pam Bondi cares about appearances, but do they reflect reality? According to a community note, with proof, all of the convictions Pam Bondi refers to in her tweet thread below were under the Biden DOJ.

Securing a “sentence” is misleading. She is suggesting that her DoJ is responsible. This study of DOD rates was conducted from January 2015 to October 2024.

Since day one, the Trump Administration and this Department of Justice have been fighting to end the drug epidemic in our country. President Trump closed the border. DOJ agents have seized hundreds of millions of potentially lethal fentanyl doses. We are aggressively prosecuting… pic.twitter.com/DZACxBfg1N — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) December 30, 2025

Inaction

Nothing has been done about the corrupt J6 panel, and the clock has almost run out, with days left until the statute of limitations closes a door.

Elon Musk spent months uncovering fraud in our government, and no one has been arrested.

Nearly three months ago, we found out eight U.S. Senators were spied on, but nothing has been done. Senator Grassley said something would be done in time.

The Bondi DoJ also hasn’t responded to the Minnesota fraud, which appears to be a national problem. Now that it has blown up, will she do something?

Dan Bongino paints a somewhat different picture.

As we close out the year, these are just some of the statistics your new FBI leadership team, and the working agents in the field offices, compiled: -Over 50,000 arrests

-30,000+ violent crime arrests – nearly DOUBLE the number from 2024

-1,800 gangs and criminal enterprises… https://t.co/SoiOp8pk2G — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) December 30, 2025

Do you agree with this?

This MUST be done, or everything President Trump is trying to accomplish for America is all for naught. Mike Johnson and Pam Bondi ABSOLUTELY MUST get their respective houses in order and get these Somalis out of this country and Tim Walz’s ass in jail. https://t.co/GRyu2qnxnp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 30, 2025

Tim Walz probably needs to be in prison.