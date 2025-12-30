The Pretty Attorney General Who Takes Up Space

By
M Dowling
-
0
28

Attorney General Pam Bondi cares about appearances, but do they reflect reality? According to a community note, with proof, all of the convictions Pam Bondi refers to in her tweet thread below were under the Biden DOJ.

Securing a “sentence” is misleading. She is suggesting that her DoJ is responsible. This study of DOD rates was conducted from January 2015 to October 2024.

Inaction

Nothing has been done about the corrupt J6 panel, and the clock has almost run out, with days left until the statute of limitations closes a door.

Elon Musk spent months uncovering fraud in our government, and no one has been arrested.

Nearly three months ago, we found out eight U.S. Senators were spied on, but nothing has been done. Senator Grassley said something would be done in time.

The Bondi DoJ also hasn’t responded to the Minnesota fraud, which appears to be a national problem. Now that it has blown up, will she do something?

Dan Bongino paints a somewhat different picture.

Do you agree with this?

Tim Walz probably needs to be in prison.

4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments