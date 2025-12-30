MS Now Now Covers the Somali Fraud, Blames Trump & Followers

The leftist networks, of which MS Now is a leader, rely on lies and soundbites to further the cause. The problem is that they are also angry and boring. People are getting tired of it if the ratings are believed. MS Now is down 39%. The Demo group – the youth – is down 42%. CNN is even worse.

In this clip, MS Now finally covers the Somali fraud but has a unique talking point. Somehow it’s Donald Trump’s fault. Mara Gay claims it’s “undeniable” that the DoJ is weaponized.

The best is when she said Somalis are being “scapegoated” because “they might have been involved in some way.”

Mara’s narrative is that the criminals are victims. In truth, Somali communities are not assimilated and have extraordinarily high numbers of people on welfare. Reportedly, in Minneapolis, 75% are on full welfare. For now, they are, as a community, heavily implicated in the fraud.

As for the allegedly weaponized DoJ, nothing has happened. No one is in prison.

One must love how every person on the right is considered “far-right” in her world of far-leftism.

MSNOW finally mentions the exploding MN fraud scandal — as a pretext to attack the Trump administration and conservatives. NYT’s Mara Gay: “[The Somali] community is being scapegoated in a way that serves the far right.” Of course this is what they went with. Of course it is. pic.twitter.com/OgADIiCg06 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 29, 2025

We need action, at least that is what Eric Schmitt is saying.