The Puppet Show

The saddest part of the Trump presidency is how the Deep State has stripped us of our sense of right and wrong. They’ve ripped the very soul out of an entire nation – and out of each of us personally. All this time we were watching out for other countries in other parts of the world where men were committing the cruelest, unspeakable atrocities against their fellow citizens – God’s creation gone amuck in a world gone mad.



Here in America, we thought we were above that. America was a special place, the Promised Land endowed by God Himself with Natural Rights and individual freedom – a land of laws, not men. America had checks and balances, three separate and equal branches of government. America, where our first and foremost right was our right to worship a loving God. We looked at the chaos and injustice around our planet and we shook our heads and could not fathom the evil that drove entire nations to madness and ruin.



And now America is self destructing this very instant in time, right now before our eyes – a nation gone openly, shamelessly mad — a population, no longer citizens, but rather hideous stringed puppets with painted faces burning, looting, murdering — corruption everywhere with Satan himself the puppet-master, smiling gleefully as his little wooden creatures on strings, with their painted faces torment other little wooden creatures with painted faces, marionettes all, in a world where punishment has replaced justice…



“Off with their heads!”



“Let them eat cake!”



“A whore! A whore! My kingdom for a whore!”



“Hunter Biden took an axe and gave his father forty whacks!”



“A hanging chad in every pot, and a corrupt judge in every court!”



“A nickel for every vote you can steal!”



“Mister Gorbachev – tear down the graveyard wall! Let the dead out to vote!”



“The clowns – bring in the clowns!” William Barr and Christopher Wray.



“And thirty pieces of silver!” Gina Haspel. John Roberts, too — Brett Kavanaugh, the cowardly lion — and the entire Fifth Column of state governors and election officials. The big bad Tom Wolf and Josh Shapiro. Paint all their faces — Adam Schiff, Pelosi and Schumer – the Republicans, too!



“J’accuse!”



“Alfred Dreyfus and Michael Flynn! – not by the hair of my chiny-chin-chin!”



It’s a comedy. The Democrats are openly corrupt. Republicans, are you listening? Why don’t you do something? Lindsey Graham and Jim Jordan, where are you when you’re not in front of a television camera and a microphone? At least the Democrats are open, free-wheeling tyrants. They feel no shame.



Is it possible the Republicans actually feel shame? They dare not investigate Hunter Biden lest they expose the corruption hiding in their own closets.



“Off with their heads!”



How much must we endure? The show has been going on so long. We hadn’t realized.



“Encore! Encore!”



We look in vain for the theater manager, the production manager – anyone, God or man, powerful enough to rein in the evil puppet-master, to bring order and peace to the stage – a final curtain call to a cancel culture of vengeance and chaos, wokeness, thought-police, and lawlessness.



In desperation Pinocchio screams: “My nose will grow when I lie!” But it’s too late for that. That, too, is a lie, says the news media and entertainment critics.



“Open borders!”



“Share a needle!”



“Wear a mask!”



“Fall in line!”



No, it’s a tragedy. The church, the government, the law-givers and law-enforcers – the legislature and the courts – are all in on the show. Even the audience is staring out from painted faces, painted smiles, painted frowns, painted tears. The only laughter you hear is coming from the puppet-master behind the curtain.



Yes, the saddest part of Donald Trump coming to town is how the Deep State, in its blind fury has stripped us of our sense of decency, has ripped the very soul out of an entire nation – and each of us personally.



It’s not over. Trump must be punished as he goes out the door. He and his family must be destroyed as a warning to other interlopers who dare enter the corrupt world of Washington.



“Show me a hero, and I’ll write you a tragedy,” said F. Scott Fitzgerald. How about a puppet show?





