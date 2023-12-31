The Question of a Compromised Congress

We don’t know why Congress is not responding as expected to the damage being done to this country, beginning with open borders. Most are doing too little to stop our loss of sovereignty. Perhaps they like the idea of a New World Order and open borders.

Rep. Tim Burchett believes his colleagues in Congress are compromised in some way, which is what keeps them from doing the right thing. He spoke with Chris Salcedo nearly two weeks ago about the swamp and the Epstein documents.

“My dear friend Marsha Blackburn, I thought she was snubbed,” Burchett said. “That’s why I got involved with it. She can handle her own, but when the Democrat-controlled Senate did that, I went to Chairman Comer and the Republican-controlled House, and I said we need to fix this.

“This is wrong, and too many of my colleagues, I’m afraid, are compromised in this area for whatever reason.

“Somebody’s whispered in their ear tonight, you don’t want something to come out on something else. You better keep your mouth shut on this, and that’s exactly what they’ve done, and it continues to go on.

“Whether it’s the honey pot that the Russians used to use or something worse, I don’t know. But it’s clearly you see that up and down the line. You see good conservatives vote for liberal policies, and frankly, you see some liberals occasionally that will vote for something else. So obviously the Congress has been compromised, and this continues on through the White House, through the Justice Department.

“The trash can is very deep. It’s not a swamp. It’s an open sewer.”

You have to wonder if they are compromised or just decided to surrender to the New World Order as inevitable. It’s hard to forget Maxine Water’s claim that Obama had a list.

Democrats were on record admitting Obama was operating a “powerful” secret organization the likes of which “no-one has ever seen before, “set up to gather “everything on every individual.”

In a 2013 interview, California Rep. Maxine Waters revealed that Obama possessed a “kind of database that no one has ever seen before,” with “information about everything, on every individual.”

“The President has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life,” Rep. Maxine Waters told Roland Martin.

“That’s going to be very, very powerful,” Waters said. “That database will have information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before, and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And he’s been very smart. It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”

Waters confirmed that the database was linked to Organizing For America (now Organizing for Action), the 501(c)4 “community organizing” network that was built on the back of Obama’s presidential campaigns.

In an interview with Salem Radio host Hugh Hewitt, Sen.James Lankford (R-OK) discussed the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation into “Obamagate” and President Obama’s level of involvement.

“We do know at this point that [Obama] was engaged in it,” Lankford said Wednesday. “He was informed about it, and then what his instructions were to his team and what he was kind of giving a wink and a nod to Comey to be able to carry out is unknown at this point. We do know that Comey, in the earliest days of the Trump administration, was discussing some way to be able to entrap the President.”

Then again, when Democrats have nothing, they just make it up, as in the case of Christine Blasey Ford, who attacked Justice Kavanaugh with zero evidence and debunked claims.

