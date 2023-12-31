Bill Clinton Is Doe 36 in the Epstein Papers

Hundreds of sealed court filings pertaining to the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein are set to be made public this week, and several prominent names — including Britain’s Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton — are expected to appear in the documents, reports ABC News.
Judge Loretta Preska has ordered the Epstein information to be released. Several reports indicate that Clinton will be named. We know that he did fly on Epstein’s private jet several times. During the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, Larry Visoski said that during the years he flew Epstein’s private jet, Bill Clinton was a passenger.
So far, there’s no evidence he flew to Epstein’s island other than the testimony of one of the Epstein victims.
The judge saw no reason not to release it, and there probably is no reason. There’s likely nothing there, but that’s conjecture.
Then Again…
There’s this:
A report from ABC said that Clinton, identified as Doe 36, will be among the 150 people whose names will be made public.
-
Clinton is named in more than 50 redacted filings from the case.
Lawyers for Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre had sought to have the former president give a deposition in her civil lawsuit against Maxwell, which was settled in 2017.
Clinton’s lawyers did not allow him to be deposed because they said his testimony couldn’t help her since he was never on the island.
In 2011, Guiffre said she had seen Clinton on the island.
Maxwell called it “utter nonsense “ and a “transparent ploy” by Guiffre to increase media exposure for her sensational stories. Guiffre never got the deposition.
A 2019 statement from the Clinton Foundation claimed Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to.
ABC reported that flight logs do not mention Clinton traveling to Epstein’s island.
