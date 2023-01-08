The Republican Rules Package & Drunk Mike Rogers?

Democrats and their media can’t stop attacking the twenty Republicans who want to save the United States. Unfortunately, the bills in the new rules package that is going up for a vote can’t pass the Senate. The House could withhold funds from the IRS and some other boondoggles, but will they?

It will be nice to see them finally own up to what they really represent.

Text of the GOP rules resolution: https://t.co/AXQfSx34H3 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 7, 2023

The Republican rules package guarantees that these seven bills come up for a vote in the House 👇. They include cutting IRS funding, restricting migration and curtailing abortion. pic.twitter.com/ky0fDDvtu0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 7, 2023

WAS MIKE ROGERS DRUNK?

By now, everyone knows that Mike Rogers lunged at Matt Gaetz during the battle for the Speakership. He also threatened to punish Gaetz. There is no way that Rogers should become the chair of any committee, much less the Armed Forces. He’s a warmonger and apparently not terribly ethical.

North Carolina’s Richard Hudson held Rogers back, getting a hand on his face in the process. On Saturday, CNN reporter Kate Sullivan tweeted about what was said, as told to her by Rep. Burchett.

“People shouldn’t be drinking, especially when you’re a redneck, on the House floor,” Burchett said, apparently referring to Rogers of Alabama.

“I would drop him like a bag of dirt,” Burchett told Sullivan. “Nobody’s gonna put their hands on me. Nobody’s gonna threaten me.”

Burchett sounds like a bigot. Maybe he should go too.

Tim Burchett, who was in between Matt Gaetz and Mike Rogers during their confrontation on the House floor, tells me Rogers was making threats about ending careers. “People shouldn’t be drinking, especially when you’re a redneck, on the House floor,” Burchett said. — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) January 7, 2023

