Staging at the Border! El Paso Cleaned up Before Biden’s Visit

Texas Governor Abbott delivered an icy welcome to Joe Biden in El Paso on Sunday. He attacked him for opening the southern border to illegal immigrants and handed him a letter demanding that he take more action to tackle the crisis.

Gov. Greg Abbott also blasted Biden’s first visit to the border as president. He said that the city was cleaned up for his trip.

“President Biden’s border visit today is to a sanitized version of El Paso,” he tweeted, referencing the way law enforcement agents have cleared out migrant camps in the city.

Abbott could be seen on the asphalt handing the letter to the president.

“Under your watch … America is suffering the worst illegal immigration in the history of our country,” it says.

“Your open-border policies have emboldened the cartels, who grow wealthy by trafficking deadly fentanyl and even human beings.”

He urged Biden to resume building the border wall that was begun under President Donald Trump.

And he said the Biden administration must designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

‘When you finish the photo-ops in a carefully stage-managed version of El Paso, you have a job to do,’ added Abbott.

Gov. Greg Abbott made five demands in the letter he handed to President Joe Biden on Sunday:

You must comply with the many statutes mandating that various categories of aliens “shall” be detained and end the practice of unlawfully paroling aliens en masse.

You must stop sandbagging the implementation of the Remain-in-Mexico policy and Title 42 expulsions and fully enforce those measures as the federal courts have ordered you to do.

You must aggressively prosecute illegal entry between ports of entry and allow ICE to remove illegal immigrants by existing federal laws.

You must immediately resume constructing the border wall in the State of Texas, using the billions of dollars Congress has appropriated for that purpose.

You must designate the Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

THE BORDER PATROL UNION IS ANGRY

The Border Patrol union is slamming Biden’s trip to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday amid reports that state and local authorities have ramped up detentions and cleaned up much of the migrant encampments in the area ahead of the visit.

“El Paso being cleaned up as if nothing unusual ever happened there,” the National Border Patrol Council tweeted Friday. “Just in time for Biden’s ‘visit to the border.’”

“We suggest just landing in Des Moines, Iowa, and telling him it’s El Paso. He’ll never know the difference,” the union wrote.

El Paso being cleaned up as if nothing unusual ever happened there. Just in time for Biden’s “visit to the border”. We suggest just landing in Des Moines, Iowa and telling him it’s El Paso. He’ll never know the difference. — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) January 6, 2023

El Paso clears downtown of expansive migrant camps ahead of Biden visit. Why not show him what our border community and law enforcement officials are dealing with on a daily basis. — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) January 6, 2023

For two years, @foxandfriends has been demanding that Pres. Biden visit the southern border. Today, @willcain is in El Paso ahead of Biden’s visit, and he’s VERY angry because local officials have cleaned up the city — and Biden’s Border Crisis doesn’t look like a crisis. 📺 https://t.co/s3xuG9ALGa pic.twitter.com/MvL6kzDm1u — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) January 8, 2023

Biden attempting to gaslight the American people claiming Republicans are preventing him from securing the border. Where are the fact-checkers? pic.twitter.com/dykXyXMhdh — @amuse (@amuse) January 7, 2023

Related