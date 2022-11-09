The Rise of BRICS As the West Weaponizes SWIFT

As the West destroys its financial power, having weaponized SWIFT, the global financial system, BRICS threatens to become its replacement.

As the West destroys its wealth and energy system, the bloc is gaining global standing.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke at a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday. Lavrov indicated that BRICS membership is in high demand.

“The interest in this global association is very, very high and continues to grow,” he said. He confirmed that “more than a dozen” countries, including Algeria, Argentina, and Iran, are eager to join.

Algeria is Europe’s largest provider of natural gas after Russia and Norway. Algeria has the 11th largest gas reserves in the world. BRICS is turning into the world’s source of commodities. If they can figure out a BRICS currency, it will severely damage the dollar and the euro. BRICS is challenging the US Dollar reserve currency status.

At the same time, the EU has been begging Algeria for gas.

Is this the real reason the US wants to destroy Russia?

BRICS intends to reach an agreement on criteria and principles before further potential expansion.

“Given that applications are already being submitted officially, we, of course, expect that harmonization of the criteria and principles for the expansion of BRICS won’t take too long,” he said.

BRICS is an international socio-economic and political forum that incorporates Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It accounts for over 40% of the global population and nearly a quarter of the world’s GDP. These are developing nations, and that figure will increase.

Algeria applied for membership. Also under consideration for membership are Saudi Arabia, Trkiye, Egypt, and Afghanistan.

Biden threatened Saudi Arabia, and that hasn’t worked out very well. Great job, Biden Democrats. This isn’t sensitive material.

Saudi Prince Saud al-Shaalan threatens the west on the backlash of OPEC oil cuts, joins BRICS alliance & is appearing like it will plan on selling oil in multiple currencies at some point in the future. So long America. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/NtntyXneRL — Ben Rickert (@Ben__Rickert) November 8, 2022

