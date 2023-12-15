The Satan Beheading in Iowa

Following the death of George Floyd, statues of Confederate soldiers and anyone who might have owned a slave were destroyed or burned with the moral righteousness of the sometimes Puritanical progressives who decide what is right and wrong for the rest of us with their misplaced values.

This standard that progressives set was recently adopted by Michael Cassidy, who tore down the Satanic Temple’s display in the Iowa State House. He beheaded Satan and threw its head in the trash can. Cassidy, a veteran and Christian, was arrested while conservatives across the country, including Ron DeSantis, donated to his legal fund.

The Satanic Temple was allowed to display Satan in the statehouse in Iowa. The Satanic Temple is a fake religion that exists merely to torment religious people, and they do a very good job of it.

They used a ridiculous free-speech argument to get their statute into the statehouse.

They’re offensive and obnoxious trolls.

The country was founded on Christian-Judeo principles, and now it’s becoming one with no core. The Christian churches are being beaten into the ground, and Christians are condemned. Church membership is way down. You’re not allowed to quote the Bible, or Facebook might censor you.

Michael Cassidy has been charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. Christians are paying for his defense.

Newsweek reported a crowdfunding campaign was launched for Cassidy’s legal fund, which raised its target of $20,000. Some donors included conservative campaign group Turning Point USA, which gave $10,000. DeSantis said on X he also would contribute.

“I’ve been notified of more potential legal charges, unfortunately, so I’ve opened the legal fund donation back up,” he wrote, promising that “all donations in excess of what is directly related to my defense shall be donated to a Christian legal fund.”

An online publication, The Sentinel, said it sponsored the fundraiser and quoted Cassidy in an interview as saying he destroyed the display to “awaken Christians to the anti-Christian acts promoted by our government.” The article said Cassidy surrendered to police officers after the vandalism.

“The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of Satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment,” it quoted Cassidy as saying “Anti-Christian values have steadily been mainstreamed more and more in recent decades, and Christians have largely acted like the proverbial frog in the boiling pot of water.”

When are we going to share the freaks who tore down statues of Washington, Jefferson, and Confederates? Those statues were historical and beautiful.

