Largest Solar Flare Ever Recorded Knocked Out Radio Frequencies

By
M Dowling
-
1
16

There was a powerful solar flare that knocked out radio, and it could be headed for the Earth. It’s one of the largest ever recorded.

The flare is the strongest in six years, knocking out radio frequencies. It will hit Earth in several days, scientists warn.

“This is likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded,” NOAA wrote in a report Thursday.

Flares are caused by localized explosions on the sun’s surface that expel intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation.


Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
26 seconds ago

Good site for updates is called spaceweather. I’m a frequent visitor. It’s a cool site.

0
Reply
