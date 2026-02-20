The SCOTUS Ruling on Tariffs Won’t Change a Thing

The Supreme Court did not rule against the tariffs. The administration will simply use a different path to the same end.

National security will come first, and the American people come first. Nothing will change. If anything, the president can increase the tariffs.

“Let’s be clear about what today’s ruling WAS and what it WASN’T. Despite the misplaced gloating from Democrats, ill-informed media outlets, and the very people who gutted our industrial base, the Court did not rule against President Trump’s tariffs.”

“Six justices simply ruled that IEEPA authorities cannot be used to raise even $1 of revenue.”

“This administration will invoke alternative legal authorities to replace the IEEPA tariffs.”

“We will be leveraging Section 232 and Section 301 tariff authorities that have been validated through thousands of legal challenges.”

“Treasury’s estimates show that the use of Section 122 authority, combined with potentially enhanced Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs, will result in virtually unchanged tariff revenue in 2026.”

Global Tax Coming

SCOTUS invalidated tariffs under IEEPA on Friday. But Trump told reporters that the ruling actually confirms his authority to impose tariffs.

“I don’t think the court meant that, but it’s the way it is,” he said, “I can do anything I want with IEEPA, anything; I just can’t charge anybody for it. I can license; I just can’t charge them. It’s ridiculous, but it’s okay, because we have other ways, numerous other ways,” Trump said.

“Therefore, effective immediately, all national security tariffs under Section 232 and existing Section 301 tariffs— they’re existing, they’re there— remain in place, fully in place, and in full force and effect. Today, I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under Section 122, over and above our normal tariffs already being charged. And we’re also initiating several Section 301 and other investigations to protect our country from unfair trading practices of other countries and companies.”

Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 allows the President to impose tariffs of 15% for 150 days with few limitations.

It will be more than what he charged previously.

It is a bad idea to bet against Donald Trump and Scott Bessent.