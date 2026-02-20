Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Loudoun County School Officials Double Down on Crazy

M Dowling
Is there any way to remove Loudoun County from the United States and make it its own little country? The school officials really are an anomaly.

Watch the video of Loudoun County doubling down on crazy. The school counselor looks nuts, and he’s going to counsel small children.

The narrator says:

“Here we go again, Loudoun County. Parents found out by seeing this guy in the pickup line, not from an email, not from a newsletter, that this was their child’s new school counselor at Countryside Elementary School here in Virginia. No announcement, no heads up, no transparency for parents.

“And according to the school’s own website here, the counselor can provide individual counseling, encouraging social awareness, services that are including of gender, maintaining kids relationships with adults, individual counseling and a student may be referred to the counselor by a teacher.

“That is giving this man direct access to young elementary school kids.“

