The Senile Snollygoster Makes His Case for Socialism in His SOTU

“The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy,” Gov. Huckabee said.

Last night, Biden’s case for himself was his big government socialism of tax and spend. He wants Republicans to work on his unity agenda, simply defined as ‘do as I say, no negotiations and no compromises.’ Tucker and Charlie Hurt give a different perspective at the end.

Corn Pop pointed to some laudable goals, like fighting the opioid epidemic, which he is making far worse with his big open borders.

Massive Tax and Spend from the “Deluded Narcissist or Total Fraud“

He pointed to his legislative accomplishments — inflationary bills and massive tax and spend policies. Biden passed them with help from people like Mitch McConnell; now they’re his successes. His voters want the freebies.

Biden added $83 Billion to the national debt in the 1st month of FY 2023, per the (CBO), which is $2.7B in new debt per day; we are on track for a $1 trillion deficit this year.

NY Post Fact Check

Big Lie #1: “It was already there when I got here, man.” Inflation was 1.4% when Biden took office. By April, after the passage of his $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” giveaway, it hit 4.16%. By June 2022 (after even more runaway spending), it topped 9%.

Big Lie #2: “Jobs were hemorrhaging.” Bull. America lost close to 22 million jobs to lockdown shock in early 2020, but by the end of that year, we’d recovered a bit more than half. Under Biden, the pace slowed massively: It wasn’t until June 2022 that the nation recovered the rest. And that had nothing to do with him. It was the COVID vaccine and end of lockdowns.

Big Lie #3: “We weren’t manufacturing a damn thing here.” Huh? The nation still had millions of manufacturing jobs, despite COVID’s impact. The sector boomed in the Trump years.

Big Lies About Social Security and Medicare

In one of the most partisan moments of the night, Mr. Biden drew heated catcalls from Republicans when he accused them of trying to cut entitlements in their fight over raising the national debt limit. Over and over, he has said it, and over and over, McCarthy and McConnell told them they won’t touch it, even as it faces collapse only a few years from now.

Mr. Biden’s planning to run in 2024. Corn Pop punctuated his speech frequently with a vow to “finish the job.”

“Two years ago, our economy was reeling,” the president said in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic, which took roughly 22 million jobs. “As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs — more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years.”

That’s a lie. He lost jobs, and replaced some, but destroyed businesses with his policies.

Biden said COVID-19 “no longer controls our lives.”

Covid didn’t control our lives. The administration did with bad policies that didn’t work.

“Jobs are coming back; pride is coming back because of the choices we made in the last two years,” the president said. “This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and make a real difference in your lives.”

Dementia Joe proposed tax increases, including a quadrupling of the tax on stock buybacks and a minimum tax on “billionaires.” The quadrupling of the stock buybacks will kill savings and retirement as he increases the tax. Barely a month ago, he began with 1%.

The market is down 20% under Biden. That’s one of his big accomplishments.

The economy is not as bad as Biden first made it, so be grateful:

My analogy for the Biden economy: Joe breaks your shit, wrecks your favorite furniture, duct-tapes it back together and expects you to be grateful and thankful. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/CWi4kE97R1 — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) February 8, 2023

He wants to put back the pandemic child tax credit – welfare for people here illegally.

The imperial president wants to ban assault rifles, and the Great Catholic wants the federal codification of abortion to the moment of birth for no reason.

In slightly veiled terms, Biden threatened to not pay out social security if McCarthy doesn’t agree to raise the debt ceiling. Biden wants him to do nothing like McConnell.

THE REBUTTAL

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who at 40 is half the president’s age, gave the Republican Party’s response to Mr. Biden’s address.

She said Mr. Biden is unfit to serve as commander in chief, unwilling either to defend the southern border from illegal immigration or America’s skies from a Chinese spy balloon.

Strong Families

Mrs. Sanders said Republicans “believe in an America where strong families thrive in safe communities.”

“In the radical left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country,” she said.

For the first time in his presidency, Mr. Biden faces a Congress with Republicans in control of the House, determined to block big government spending. Republicans also have started several investigations of the administration and the Biden family, particularly presidential son Hunter Biden, and his overseas business dealings.

TUCKER AND CHARLIE HURT LISTED BIDEN’S ‘SUCCESSES’

