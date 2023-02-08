Some Democrats Wore Black 1870 Pins to the SOTU

Congressional Black Caucus members and other Democrats wore a black “1870” pin to continue the fraud that the biggest threat to black people is the police. The truth is that the biggest threat to black people is other black people. Gangs are the biggest danger.

Many Democrats wore black pins with the number “1870” on them. It allegedly marks the year of the first known police killing of an unarmed and free black person in the United States. The pins are a call for action on reforming the institution of policing that has allegedly killed thousands of black people in the 153 years since.

“I’m tired of moments of silence. I’m tired of periods of mourning,” New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a Democrat who came up with the idea to create the pins, told Yahoo News. “I wanted to highlight that police killings of unarmed Black citizens have been in the news since 1870, and yet significant action has yet to be taken.”

It would be better for black people if she organized congresspeople against gang violence. Why does no one care about all the people dying from crime?

Maybe Ms. Coleman is sincere, but Democrats want to take down the local police and nationalize the police forces in the United States. That’s the reason for the constant assault.

Related