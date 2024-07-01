The “Soft Coup” Debate and Foreign Leaders Weigh In

According to DailyMail, one insider thinks the early debate and Joe’s stunning crash-and-burn performance was a coup. It could be after the coup against Donald Trump. We know they’re capable of it.

The senile US President is facing mounting calls to step aside after his disastrous debate performance on Thursday. Sources told the tabloid The Daily Mail on Sunday that many believe he was purposely set up to fail.

A former aide to Hillary Clinton said: “There has never been a debate this early. Traditionally, the debates are held after the Republican and Democratic conventions, which are held in July and August.”

The Democrats and their MSM allies are conducting a “soft coup” on Biden in the open.

Imagine what they are doing behind closed doors.

Bo Snerdley wrote, “At the same time, their attempts to weaponize the DOJ/ Intel/ and all government entities to put party politics above national interests are being exposed – although not without pain for Donald Trump and his family and business associates.

“While all that is happening, the Supreme Court is dismantling the Deep State – the Chevron decision is huge, every bit as huge as the Roe v Wade decision regarding national impact.

“We could really be on the verge of restoring America, and it may take decades—just like the deterioration that brought us to this point.”

Rush’s voice says it is “never time to panic” because we can “never give up on America.”

Things can turn on a dime. Never give up hope in America!

Folks,

Folks,

Aside from the enjoyment of the current Democrat implosion we are truly witnessing something "monumental" that is occurring on the political landscape. The Democrats AND their MSM allies are conducting a "soft coup" on Biden in the open.

Imagine what they are doing… — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) June 30, 2024

“Most years, the first debate is early September ahead of the November election,” the Mail said.

“Biden’s inner circle demanded this early debate. There is a growing belief this was a ‘soft coup’ because they know he isn’t fit to govern and have known for some time.”

Perhaps some patriotic Americans did it to save the country. It would be nice to think so.

Foreign Leaders Noticed

The Wall Street Journal published an article about what European leaders have witnessed during summits and meetings.

Last week’s debate confirmed their suspicions: Biden isn’t doing well [They only had suspicions?]

European officials had already been expressing worries in private about Biden’s focus and stamina before Thursday’s debate, with some senior diplomats saying they had tracked a noticeable deterioration in the president’s faculties in meetings since last summer. There were real doubts about how Biden could successfully manage a second term but one senior European diplomat said U.S. administration officials denied there was any problem in private discussions.

They had to know this four years ago. He’s getting worse, but he was a disaster.

“Democrats worried. Then most of them followed the president’s lead and dismissed it as partisan hackery. Biden’s closest advisers defiantly beat back suggestions that the 81-year-old president showed signs of decline.” the Journal article said.

They look like traitors if they tell the truth and admit they know what a disaster he has been.

