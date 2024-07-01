Biden Says He Swung Independents His Way with His Debate, So It’s All Good

The New York Post reported President Biden attended a posh fundraiser at a New Jersey mansion on Saturday. He told the guests that his debate turned undecided voters into his voters.
NJ.com reported that the 81-year-old gaffe master told a disbelieving crowd at the home of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy the good news. The event raised $3.7 million.
Biden said voters interpreted the event differently from everyone else in the world.
Biden said, “Research during the debate shows us converting more undecided voters than Trump did.”
Wow, okay, but it seems like another lie. There could be a small number. So far, polls show that Donald Trump has won by a large margin.
Some people would prefer to see a dementia-ridden man destroy the country rather than let Donald Trump win.
As the event went on, someone hired a plane to fly over the area, trailing a banner reading, “BI-DONE!”
This can’t be really happening.