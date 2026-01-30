The Dogfight That Led to Todd Lyons Facing Contempt Charges

The differences in tactics between DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino, who preferred mass round-ups, and those of Border Czar Tom Homan and ICE Director Todd Lyons, who preferred targeted arrests, ended up in Judge Schlitz’s court. Judge Schlitz ordered Todd Lyons to appear in court under threat of contempt charges.

An innocent person, at least one, was caught up in a round-up, and the judge wanted him freed. That person is now free, and the judge won’t demand Lyons show up in court.

A federal judge in Minnesota confirmed Wednesday afternoon that ICE Director Todd Lyons will not have to appear before a court on Friday. Attached to that order is an appendix that identifies 96 court orders ICE has violated in 74 cases. @CourthouseNews https://t.co/5DH483Nbvu pic.twitter.com/sepv1uzfpv — Ryan Luetkemeyer (@ryanluetkem) January 28, 2026

The Story

Judge Patrick Schiltz is no longer demanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement Chief Todd Lyons appear in court to answer questions about the Trump Administration’s deportation policies. The Noem-Bovino team didn’t process the arrestees in a legally timely fashion. There aren’t enough immigration judges available.

The judge made the demand because immigration agents had been unresponsive to various court requests and even litigation demands.

Kristi Noem sidelined ICE Chief Lyons because he prefers targeted immigration enforcement to roundups at workplaces.

Noem elevated Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino to the position, and the Border Patrol conducted some mass roundups. It is not what the Border Patrol usually does.

The judge wanted only one person in detention processed and released. That has now taken place.

The Tension Continues

Noem’s Department of Homeland Security General Counsel sent a directive to Lyons’ employees telling them to ignore a memo from Lyons reminding them that they reported to him. Noem did this after the president re-empowered Lyons. That signals future tension between them, but Noem appears sidelined now.

Homan and Lyons insist the law requiring processing must be followed. Noem insisted they needed to meet the administration’s directive for increased arrests and deportations.

How else do we get to the mass deportation stage?

Targeting, as opposed to roundups, slows arrests and deportations, but it leaves open the possibility of innocent people ending up in detention. If they are not processed, it means unlawful detention.

Todd Lyons is a good ICE Director, but Kristi Noem wanted Greg Bovino to round up illegal aliens in large numbers. That is a tactic used in dealing with the mob, for example.

Kristi Noem was responding to the need to get tens of millions of illegals out of the country and the administration’s goals.

Most sane people agree the criminals must go, not the Democrat leadership, but I said sane. That is what will now take place. Criminals will be targeted. Chief Bovino was mostly doing that and was doing that when Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed. The Chief caught many bad people here illegally.

Tom Homan and Todd Lyons are good, too. They need more immigration judges, and mostly they need funding. They have to get that funding bill passed.

Oh, for the good old days when Dwight Eisenhower could round them up, put them on trains, and send them home.