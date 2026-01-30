Don Lemon Arrested After Violating the FACE Act

ABC News reports that former CNN journalist Don Lemon was arrested in connection with his role in an anti-ICE invasion of a Minnesota church service.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been ARRESTED by federal agents in Los Angeles in connection with the anti-ICE mob that stormed a church in Minneapolis during a Sunday service. Terrorizing churchgoers and children is not OK. pic.twitter.com/tSTbX8aD1h — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 30, 2026

The Story

The incident unfolded on Jan. 18, when fanatics entered Cities Church in St. Paul. One of the leaders of the frightening demonstration said that one of the pastors is the acting field director of the St. Paul ICE field office.

Even if he is, so what?

The woman, a Ms. Armstrong, said they won’t allow him to serve as a pastor in the community.

“They cannot pretend to be a house of God while harboring someone who is directing ICE agents to wreak havoc upon our community and who killed Renee Good,” said Armstrong, who is also a reverend.

These fanatics stormed the church, screaming and chanting.

Can a journalist break the law?

Lemon’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents Thursday night while he was covering the Grammy Awards.

“Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done,” Lowell said. “The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.”

Being a journalist doesn’t cover activism and menacing worshippers, violating the FACE Act.

Lemon was involved before, during, and after the invasion. He live-streamed it and harassed the pastor and parishioners.

Under Joe Biden, elderly ladies and a pastor were sentenced to prison for years for praying at an abortion clinic, allegedly blocking it.