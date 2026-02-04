Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home The Stunning White House East Wing Rendition

The Stunning White House East Wing Rendition

By
M Dowling
-
0
54

President Trump’s ability as a builder shines in this rendition of the White House East Wing and the ballroom. It flows with the architecture of the mansion. It is spectacular.

The neoclassical design replaces the aging East Wing with 90,000 square feet of event space for 650 guests, ending the need for outdoor tents at state dinners.

Construction began in September 2025. It was funded by over $350 million from private donors. Costs have risen to over $400 million.

Supporters praise its patriotic style, matching the White House. Democrats hate it and claim history is lost.

The media has done a grand job of bashing the project, so public polling is poor. Democrats can make perfection unpopular.

Previous articleSanctuary City Hires Illegal Alien as a Police Officer, Gives Him a Gun
Next articleEU Plans to Enforce Censorship on the United States
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x