Sanctuary City Hires Illegal Alien as a Police Officer, Gives Him a Gun

ICE arrested a New Orleans Police Department recruit who they say is an illegal alien from Cameroon. He has an active deportation order and no work authorization. The New Orleans Police Department gave him a gun illegally.

ICE says 46-year-old Larry Temah was one week away from graduating from the New Orleans Police Department Academy when they arrested him.

Temah first entered the US legally in 2015 on a visitor’s visa and was granted conditional residency after marrying a US citizen in 2016.

However, in 2022, his application for permanent residency was denied due to fraud.

ICE says Temah was ordered to appear in immigration court three times but never did, disregarding US laws, which resulted in an immigration judge ordering him deported in absentia, resulting in his active deportation order.

DHS statement to FOX:

“This illegal alien from Cameroon, Larry Temah, is not only breaking the law with every step he takes in this country illegally, but the New Orleans Police Department hired him and issued him a firearm – what kind of law enforcement department gives criminal illegal aliens guns and badges? It’s a FELONY for illegal aliens to even possess a firearm. Sanctuary cities like New Orleans ignore ICE detainers and are protecting illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens.”