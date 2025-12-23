The Trump Class Golden Fleet to Dominate the Seas

The Trump Class Golden Fleet of warships will be the chief instrument to project power onto the seas, protecting the movement of military forces and preventing enemy use of the sea to transport military or sanctioned goods.

They are used to protect, blockade, and attack enemy merchant shipping. These ships will counter China and other adversaries, protecting goods.

President Donald Trump announced a new fleet of ships on Monday, known as the “Golden Fleet,” as he revealed he approved plans for two new “very large battleships.”

“As you know, we’re desperately in need of ships. Our ships are some of them have gotten old and tired and obsolete,” Trump said, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Navy Secretary John Phelan.

Trump said the new ships would be “100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built,” in an address from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

“We haven’t built a battleship since 1994. These cutting-edge vessels will be some of the most lethal surface warfare ships … other than our submarines.”

Trump has made shipbuilding a priority.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump announces he has APPROVED a new class of U.S. Navy ships called the Trump-class “They will be the fastest, the biggest, and by far, 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built,” 47 said 🔥🇺🇸 This is the “GOLDEN FLEET” pic.twitter.com/Bx1CtTxf5t — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 22, 2025

The administration wants the US to once again dominate the seas. The purpose is to protect America. It is America First.

“Trump-class” battleship, the USS Defiant—the biggest and most deadly warship since WWII. Packed with hypersonics, lasers, and nukes, America’s Golden Fleet will dominate the seas like never before. You won’t believe how massive this beast is! pic.twitter.com/K3euCLMLHF — Surflick (@Surflick) December 23, 2025

The Trump Class Battleship

No more small-time terrorists like the Houthis will venture forth. In fact, I hope people noticed Secretary Hegseth ended that. The media didn’t cover the success.