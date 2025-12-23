This Is Why Georgia’s 315K Illegal Votes in 2020 Matter Greatly

The Federalist article last week explained that 315,000 votes were uncertified in Georgia in the 2020 presidential election. That is not legal, despite the media downplaying it by calling it rule-breaking. Poll workers did not sign off on the ballots, making them invalid.

This is huge because it renders the Georgia case against Donald Trump moot and erases the record against him. It also highlights the critical need to pass the Save the Vote Act!

It was first reported by Brianna Lyman in The Federalist last week that the 315,000 votes were uncertified and invalid. The facts are now no longer in dispute.

This highlights the urgent and immediate need to pass a national election integrity law — even if that means killing the filibuster. It must be done before the midterms.

Listen to the soundbites from a Georgia state elections board meeting that explains why this is serious:

Excerpts:

“I’ve not seen the tapes myself, but I do not dispute that the tapes were not signed”.

“This is not partisan; this is statutory; this is the law. When the law demands three signatures on tabulator tapes and the county fails to follow the rules, those 315,000 votes are, by definition, uncertified. Fulton County’s deliberate or grossly negligent destruction of the audit trail for more than 315,000 votes is a national disgrace. The only honest remedy, five years later, is for is for the state election board to impose sanctions on Fulton County, have them publicly acknowledge their violations, and for the state to decertify Fulton County’s 2020 advanced voting results. It’s not to change who sits in the White House or what the score was, but instead to place an indelible and permanent asterisk on the record and finally, force accountability.”

Catastrophic

“We found identical protective counters across several different polling places, polls that were opened eight days late, polls closed at impossibly late hours like 2:09 am in the morning, and poll closing times that do not match the tapes on pages 4 and 5, on pages 6, 7, 11, and 12. “We found duplicated scanner serial numbers where the memory devices were removed from one scanner and printed on an alternate scanner. These are not clerical errors. They are catastrophic breaks in chain of custody and certification.”

“Because no tape was ever legally certified, Fulton County had no lawful authority to certify its advanced voting results to the secretary of state.”

It also completely eradicates the so-called crimes against President Trump. The allegedly most secure election in history was not legitimate.

Donald Trump was sued for trying to overturn the election. That must go away. No one can say Donald Trump attempted to pressure Georgia in the phone call to Secretary of State Raffensperger. This erases the record.