The Truth About the Border Bill That Harris Demands

Republicans aren’t adequately emphasizing the features of the Border Bill, which makes it untenable. A few do, but most don’t, leaving Harris with the winning hand. After you read the provisions below, you will fully understand who and what Kamala Harris is.

Mark Levin did a good job pointing out what is in the bill last night on his Fox Sunday night show, Life, Liberty, and Levin.

First, Donald Trump didn’t kill the bill; Congress did, and that includes six Democrats: Ed Mackey, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Bob Menendez, Alex Padilla, and Bernie Sanders. The six Democrats wanted it to be even worse.

The only Republican who voted for the bill was RINO Lisa Murkowski. That doesn’t make it bipartisan.

The media and Harris are lying about that.

What The Bill Does

The Border Bill codifies Obama-Biden-Harris’s catch-and-release policy that is driving the massive invasion of our borders. It takes their policies and makes them law. Anything opposing that, like ‘Remain in Mexico,’ would be impossible.

It adds border agents but requires them to take woke training in societal, racial, religious, and cultural communications. As Levin said, it would turn the Border Patrol into a “Woke Enterprise.” [Democrats don’t like law enforcement, and they want to remake them into social workers.]

Requires almost immediate work permits for illegal aliens so they can take jobs from Americans.

The bill requires tax dollars to be used to pay for lawyers for illegal aliens. [Leftist lawyer lobbies love that one.]

It makes legal up to 5,000 illegal aliens a day without any adequate way to vet them. That is a minimum of 1.8 illegal aliens a year in addition to the legal immigrants. The provision is so full of loopholes and sunsets that it would potentially allow up to 8,000 to 10,000 a day. This doesn’t include gotaways. The border remains wide open.

This border bill monstrosity also provides funds for sanctuary cities and pro-illegal alien NGOs.

This bill leaves the border wide open and enshrined by law, and reporters are not telling you this. Republican Sen. Lankford and Democrat Sen. Schumer concocted the bill. In the final stages, Lankford didn’t vote for it. Lankford is a senator from Oklahoma, and he needs to be replaced. Murkowski voted for it because she isn’t really a Republican.