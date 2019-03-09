The Unforgivable Omar Resolution, Holocaust Survivors Respond

I never, ever thought the Democrats, Jews in Congress in particular, would abandon the Jewish people the way they have this past week. And for what? For Socialists? Why?

Politicians are putting themselves and their leftist ideology first.

A group of Holocaust survivors shared emotional messages for congressional Democrats after they were abandoned by their party to appease some young leftists. We have the clip below.

Former Democratic New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind posted a video compilation of Holocaust survivors after Ihan Omar and other freshman congresswoman said some very anti-Semitic, hurtful things.

IT COULD HAPPEN AGAIN

Listen to the people in the video and consider that these people have seen their families SLAUGHTERED. Think about your most beloved family members, your grandma, your son, your mother, father, and then think about them being dragged off to be gassed.

And the Jews see it being set up again. Only this time, they will have company. White Christians are the hit list.

Maybe God will get through to these politicians.

I was deeply moved by the messages from this room of Holocaust survivors’ for @SenSchumer and @SpeakerPelosi that ALL Americans need to hear: Hold onto @IlhanMN and her antisemitism, lose us! pic.twitter.com/Bn49wbfaK2 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) March 8, 2019