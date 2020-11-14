Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the management

The vaccine is coming or not

By Floy Jackson

President Trump had a COVID press conference today, revealing some great news. His Warp Speed vaccine initiative is paying off in a big way. But NOT SO FAST, girls and boys… If our president does not prevail in contesting the fraudulent ridden election, we may not see those vaccines for a very long time.

Joe Biden has named the infamous Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel to his COVID advisory board. The good doctor is pushing something he is calling a Fair Priority Model. Dr. Ezekiel believes the vaccine should be distributed GLOBALLY instead of America first.

For those unfamiliar with Dr. Emanuel, he is also known as “Doctor Death,” or “The Death Czar, or “Dr. Ezek and is brother to hard Leftwinger Rahm. Ezek served as an advisor to Barack for Obamacare and is responsible for the Obamacare limits on senior care. He intended to have any senior over the age of 75 be denied all treatment, all diagnostics. Simple procedures like pacemakers, joint replacements, or even MRI’s or Cat scans would be denied. Or as Obama put it, sometimes granny should go home with the little (pain) pill to take instead.

You’ve Lived Long Enough.

Essentially, Dr. Ezek believes 75 is long enough to live, that healthcare should be rationed for the elderly and disabled. Gee, where have we heard this before (Hint: Sig Heil!). Had O’Care gone into full effect, that 75 number would likely be reduced to any who are no longer working and “contributing to society?”

We should also note Biden’s advisor, Dr. Ezek, believes America needs to be completely locked down for another 12-18 months. I find it sadly comical just considering Biden “picked” anybody for anything. It would be coming from a man who, as reported by witnesses, is often unaware when it is time to toilet himself.

At age 63 and with some luck, we will only need to hear from this miserable individual for 12 more years.