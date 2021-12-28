‘The View’ Can’t Find the Right Republican for the’ Ladies’ to Abuse

The four long-standing evil hosts of “The View” had a message for executive producer Brian Teta: We’re tired of the rotating cast of Republican guest hosts, Politico reports.

According to Politico, when Meghan McCain departed in August, Teta initially told the Wrap that he was “taking a little time” to find a replacement. Since then, They have tried out a variety of conservative fill-ins, including S.E. Cupp, Alyssa Farah, Morgan Ortagus, Condeleeza Rice, Carly Fiorina, and Gretchen Carlson.

Except for Farah, none of them are conservatives.

According to Politico’s Playbook, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin are pressuring Teta to pick someone. They don’t like new people coming in every week.

“Right now, we still do need a really conservative voice,” Hostin told New York Magazine in November. “And we need someone that’s not duplicative of anyone else on the panel.”

Obviously, they need a conservative to abuse and they also make it clear they don’t want a Maga or anyone who thinks the election was stolen.

Yes, we all must believe 81 million people voted for the scamp with dementia in the White House.

They Think Liberals Are Conservatives

According to a spokesperson for “The View,” the program will continue to audition potential hosts in the new year, bringing some women back for a second turn. Farah will return in January, and the show will bring in other big names, like Bari Weiss and Lisa Ling.

Playbook said Weiss and Ling are not traditional conservatives. That’s because Bari Weiss and Lisa Ling are liberals. They’re nice, think independently, but they’re liberals.

Sources close to the show say they will not consider a Republican who is a denier of the 2020 election results, embraced the January 6 riots, or is seen as flirting too heavily with fringe conspiracy theories or the MAGA wing of the GOP.

These people are pathetic. For four years, The Left called Trump an illegitimate president. As for the J6 riots, no one is embracing them. Riots are wrong, but most of the people did nothing more than walk around.

Everything is a conspiracy theory unless they say it’s not.

But at the same time, Playbook recounts, the host must have credibility with mainstream Republicans, many of whom still support Donald Trump.

“The problem is that they bring people on under the mantle that this woman is a conservative, when they’re ‘Never Trump,’ so they don’t represent the country,” said one of the rotating guest hosts.

At the same time, the anti-Trump conservative can’t be seen as too chummy with the other co-hosts, as the network’s market research shows that the audience wants to see the women spar, according to Playbook. Sources said that this has hurt the chances of Ana Navarro, a regular fill-in on the conservative chair who worked as a surrogate for Joe Biden in 2020: She is perceived by the producers as too friendly with the other hosts and not a traditional Republican.

She’s not only not a traditional Republican — she’s not a Republican at all.

“They are really looking for a unicorn,” said a former show staffer. “They want someone who is going to fight — but not too hard, because they don’t want it to be ugly and bickering.”

Politico reports that it doesn’t help that there’s a perception that whoever sits in the conservative host slot is on borrowed time, with prominent Republican former co-hosts like Nicolle Wallace, Elizabeth Hasselback, Abby Huntsman, and McCain leaving the show with claims of being bullied by their co-hosts and ABC executives on-set and off, while veterans like Goldberg and Behar have thrived, Playbook writes.

Wallace, Huntsman, and McCain are not conservatives, and they were still bullied by these crazy “Ladies”.

Sources said that the show was eager to recruit young libertarian Kat Timpf, but she turned them down because of the show’s reputation for treating conservatives poorly and her contract with Fox.

“Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women,” said a “View” spokesperson. “We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the new year.”

Dynamic? I guess if Joyless can get out of her chair once in a while, she’s dynamic.

They should ditch the entire show. It’s a pathetic joke. They are not smart women and babble out nonsense for an hour. They are ill-informed, Headache-inducing, mean, and dogmatic.

Related