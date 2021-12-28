Gallup Poll on What People Think of Harris, Biden, Fauci, McConnell, Pelosi, Schumer

A Gallup poll asked Americans whether they approved or disapproved of the way that several federal leaders – Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and President Joe Biden — have been handling their job.

Leading the poll is Chief Justice John Roberts, now a liberal, once a conservative. According to the poll, 60 percent of respondents said that they approved of Roberts’ work while only 34 percent said that they disapproved.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, had a 53 percent approval.

Dr. Anthony Fauci had 52 percent of respondents saying that they had a favorable impression of the tyrannical bureaucrat; 47 percent, on the other hand, said that they disapproved of Fauci.

McConnell, Pelosi, and Biden did very poorly.

Only 43 percent of respondents thought Biden was doing well, while a majority of respondents, 51 percent, disapproved of Biden.

He’s totally incompetent.

This poll showed Harris slightly ahead of Biden, at 44 percent approval. However, Harris also received a substantially higher disapproval rating at 54 percent.

Below Biden is evil Pelosi with only 40 percent approval, while 58 percent of respondents disapproved of Pelosi. By comparison, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fared better, with 46 percent of respondents reporting a favorable impression of the blue-state Republican and 49 percent disapproving.

By far the least popular on the list is Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Only 34 percent of those surveyed said they approved of the longtime Republican leader. McConnell has publicly feuded with former President Donald Trump on several issues, alienating many in the party. On various issues, members of McConnell’s caucus have expressed disagreement with their leader’s decisions, especially his vote for the $1.2T fake infrastructure bill only a RINO could love.

By comparison, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer fared significantly better. The poll showed that 44 percent of respondents approved of Schumer while 53 percent disapproved.

Why would anyone like Schumer? It’s a mystery.

