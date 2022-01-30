The View’s Racist ‘Ladies’ Smear Justices ACB & Thomas

The downright evil program The View with a panel of ill-informed ‘ladies, is one of the most insidiously poisonous television shows. One of the worst things about it is they are touted as intelligent and informed. It’s the opposite of the truth. I would say it’s best to ignore them but millions of people lap this stuff up.

They’re simply not rational or nice. They verbally belittle people routinely without a lick of proof.

Personally, I am all for seeing a Black woman on the court but Biden should be considering all potential candidates. People shouldn’t be chosen for the color of their skin. It’s very degrading to the person selected. It diminishes that person.

When it came up for discussion, the so-called ladies showed their racist side.

Co-host Sara Haines said to her colleagues that the fact that there have only been two black men on the Supreme Court was “a little shocking” to her. That prompted co-host Sunny Hostin to proclaim venomously that “one doesn’t really represent the black community,” clearly referring to Justice Clarence Thomas.

A Justice isn’t supposed to represent the Black community or the Democrat Party, the person is supposed to represent the Constitution.

It was a vicious thing to say. Hasn’t Justice Thomas gone through enough? He is a brilliant and courageous Justice who stands by his principles. They don’t like his views so they dehumanize him.

.@Sunny Hostin: Clarence Thomas “doesn’t really represent the black community” pic.twitter.com/xDVnex4Whu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 27, 2022

True to form, they demonized Amy Coney-Barrett and Justice Thomas a second time.

BEHAR: You could make the case that somebody like Amy Coney Barrett was put in there because she’s a white woman.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Yeah.

BEHAR: Who they say, well, she’ll go against abortion rights and she’s a “woman.” So that was deliberate, I think. Clarence Thomas, a black guy, a black man, a justice, okay, I’ll give it to him. He’s a smart guy, but he is to the right of Attila the Hun, this guy. And they put him in there saying, oh, a black man will go against voting rights, which is what he does.

Where’s their evidence? They never have any evidence. They make these statements, claiming that it’s disrespectful to appoint Justice Thomas to Thurgood Marshall’s seat. These women are dumber than a box of stuffed toys.

Bigotry from The View. The panel accuses Justice Clarance Thomas of being a race traitor and Justice Coney Barrett of being a traitor to women.

“He’s to the right of Attila the Hun … they put him in there thinking, oh, a black man will go against voting rights, which he does.” pic.twitter.com/Tb8N54yvWQ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 27, 2022

Then the very nasty and unfunny Joy, said that the judicial branch is “dictatorial.” Anything that isn’t what they want to be done or said is to be trashed.

Joy Behar jumps in and declared the judiciary a “dictatorial branch of the government.”

Adding: “I always feel like that particular branch of government is so anti-democracy.” pic.twitter.com/qETbnqKnw5 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 27, 2022

Not to be outdone, Brian Stelter trashes critics as racists who are attached to white identity politics. This stuff is so transparent, and it is getting old. The Left is irrational, but deliberately so as to distract.

Criticisms are not because of white anything, they are because identity politics is evil and choosing people by the color of their skin is evil.

Joe Biden has not made this pick yet. Joe Biden has eliminated any consideration of any judge of Asian or Hispanic ethnicity (among others!). The only person who made this about identity politics is Joe Biden. https://t.co/Vsm5BGtZRS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 30, 2022

Related