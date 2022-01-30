13 Dem Senators Giddy Over A Black Female Judge Voted “NO” On A Black Female Trump Nominee

13 Dem Senators Giddy Over Voting For A Black Female Judge

Voted “NO” On A Black Female Trump Nominee

In 2019 Ada Brown, a Black Woman, was President Trump’s federal nominee for district judge in northern Texas. She was overwhelmingly confirmed by a vote of 80-13.

Who were the senators giving thumbs down to “an opportunity to add diversity” to our courts? They would be Chuck Schumer, Tammy Baldwin, Richard Blumenthal, Sherrod Brown, Catherine Cortez Masto, Kirsten Gillibrand, Mazie Hirono, Ed Markey, Patty Murray, Brian Schatz, Debbie Stabenow, Ron Wyden, and Maria Cantwell.

The latter mentioned Cantwell was the one who, on January 26 of this year, happily signaled her woke virtues by tweeting in part, the above-cited “an opportunity to add diversity” quote.

It was a near-perfect example of the “thinking” that motivates the diversity, equity, and inclusion wokester warriors. There wasn’t a single mention of any measurable qualifications a Biden selection might have.

We can’t see it working any better for a SCOTUS judge than it has for the incompetent misfits making up Joe Biden’s current cabinet.

