The Weaponization of the FBI & CIA Is Widespread

By
M DOWLING
-
2
29

New Information Shows CIA Contractors Colluded with the Biden Campaign to Discredit Hunter Biden Laptop Story.

We know about the 51 signers to the statement discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story and the New York Post report about the laptop. The House Judiciary Committee has new evidence, CIA internal emails, and witness testimony, showing that the collusion was more widespread than originally thought.

Not only was it widespread, the CIA was part of the Biden campaign to influence the election.

Gina Haspel knew.

The CIA and FBI knew that the laptop was real and that the 51 officials were signing a fraudulent document.

Unless we break up the FBI and CIA with their 17 intel satellites, we can’t have a free country.

These people engaged in a coup, and they betrayed the country. It shouldn’t come as a surprise since no one was punished for the Russiagate hoax.

 


