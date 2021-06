The WHO wants us to wear masks again even if we are fully vaccinated. They are using the Delta Variant to push masks and all the other restrictions.

We prefer to follow their earlier advice, which was only sick people, caretakers, and healthcare workers should wear masks.

If it’s worn improperly, it can increase the risk of infections. That’s what they said. If they want us to believe them, they should stop lying.

WATCH:

h/t Clare

Related