The Willful Gross Negligence in the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

We may not know enough to say the Secret Service knew President Trump would be shot on July 13th, but we have enough information to say there was willful gross negligence by the Secret Service, and no one has been fired or gone to prison for it. The cover-up has been blatant and extensive, from cleaning the crime scene immediately, burning the killer’s body, and hiding the killer’s family and the collection of evidence from the public.

THE REAL INVESTIGATION

Reps. Cory Mills (FL) and Eli Crane (AZ) started running their own parallel investigation on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13. They brought in members like Andy Biggs, Chip Roy, and Matt Gaetz in that independent forum. And they were able to start bringing in witnesses to get to the point of including whistleblower Ben Schaefer, who was actually one of the counter snipers on the ground July 13th there in Butler, PA.

“I’m going to go ahead and say the obvious,” Rep. Mills told Kash Patel. “If this was a real investigation, it would have happened on July 14th. You would have immediately subpoenaed the security plan and the comms plan.

“You [would have] just started bringing people in for independent questioning.

“You’d have done cooperations of what fact fiction boards that we could put into place. And we [would have] started to determine, pure and simple, was this gross criminal negligence or was this purposeful intent?

“Now, here’s the problem: when you’ve waited this long, they’ve had enough time in the federal government, we know, think about it. Go back to FISA and how it was abused 287,000 plus times by the FBI. Go to the Department of Injustice, where it’s been weaponized to a point where it’s after, you know, political opponents, not trying to find truth and justice. We know that the federal government, at this point, [has] probably gone back in, memorialized documents to say July 9, July 10, July 11 to try and act as if they’ve dotted the Is and crossed the Ts.

“But what we have found is this:

We know that they were offered a compatible comms plan and compatible radio from local law enforcement, and the Secret Service denied it.

We know that local law enforcement offered a surveillance drone and drone capabilities for the day of the actual rally, and the Secret Service denied it.

We know that there was a final day of planning that was supposed to happen on the morning of July 13th, and the Secret Service didn’t come.

We know that after the shooting that was that taking place by Thomas Crooks that you had people on the stage who didn’t even know [what] the security plan was, because you [could] hear them going: what are we doing: what are we doing: what are we doing. That should have been an automatic prep and training; to say we know the motorcades are rolling safe room[s] or that we already have a safe room that we’re moving them to in the event of an accident or some type of an incident.

“So none of this has been done.”

It was perversely willful.

Sen. Josh Hawley’s Discovery

Sen. Hawley said that Trump was mostly guarded by Homeland Security agents who only received online webinar training before the event. Hawley (R-Mo.) said in an interview on “Jesse Watters Primetime” Tuesday evening that he should have been guarded by trained Secret Service agents.

“A two-hour, online webinar. And I’m told that half the time, the sounds to the webinar didn’t even work,” Hawley claimed.

