The World Inches Closer To All-Out War

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued stern warnings to Western Leaders not to allow Ukraine to have missiles that would be able to strike deep into Russian territory.

It was not a new warning, as Putin has often warned that such an escalation would widen the conflict. Russia and Ukraine, after all, share an extensive border, which provides Ukraine with an ideal position to launch such missiles. From the current center of fighting in Kharkiv, a missile could travel for more than 200 miles into Russia, placing Crimea and southern Russia well within range.

Putin’s Warning

However, on Tuesday, Putin’s comments seemed over-the-top. After all, hadn’t President Biden always indicated that the U.S. drew the line at providing weapons to Ukraine that could strike the Russian homeland? Throughout the conflict, the American position had been to limit the Ukraine conflict to the borders of that country to assiduously avoid a regional conflict. Yet on Tuesday, Putin was warning against just such an escalation.

Regrettably, Politico provided a more complete picture of what happened just 48 hours later. On Thursday of this week, Politico reported that President Biden will allow US ATACMS missiles to be provided to Ukraine.

Politico directly quotes from unnamed sources within the White House:

“The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S. weapons for counter-fire purposes in Kharkiv so Ukraine can hit back at Russian forces hitting them or preparing to hit them,” one of the U.S. officials said, adding that the policy of not allowing long-range strikes inside Russia “has not changed.”

So, to clarify, the Biden Administration will provide Ukraine with specific long-range missiles (ATACMS) for a battle in Kharkiv, where both forces are in close proximity. It’s like using the proverbial baseball bat to strike a fly—a weapon that’s more appropriate for long-range targets far removed from Kharkiv.

The Deception

Simply put, this move is part of the Biden Administration’s ongoing deception regarding Ukraine. Even the premise is not accurate. The ATACMS Missile System, or more precisely the Army Tactical Missile System, is a highly sophisticated battlefield armament that requires a complete array of components to function.

The American Global Positioning System (GPS) provides guidance for the ATACMS. The missiles are operated within the framework of the American Electronic battlefield, which provides specific targeting for the highly trained technicians who operate the missile launching systems. The ATACMS can be fired from either the HIMARS or MLRS platforms, two of the most advanced systems in the American inventory.

Authorization for using these advanced weapons was part of that $61 Billion aid package Congress provided for Ukraine just a couple of weeks ago. The President and his Administration are not wasting any time putting these missiles into the battlefield.

The deception implies that these weapons are somehow “given” to Ukraine. Hardly. It is inconceivable that Ukrainian soldiers or technicians would have the training and background to operate the ATACMS. Rather, it is logical to assume that in the vast majority of cases, it will be American expats or “advisors” who will actually operate these systems. Combined with the American-provided satellite guidance, targeting, and positioning systems, this makes this a U.S. operation.

That, at least, is how Vladimir Putin sees it. There can be little doubt that Putin has “pierced the veil.” He sees through America as Ukraine’s support to America as belligerent. Any attack by American Missiles, supported by American positioning and guidance and American technicians, will be viewed by Putin as an American attack on Russia.<

Write it down.

That’s what Putin said on Tuesday.

Americans should know that this President and his Administration have brought us to the very brink of war.

