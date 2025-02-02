The third soldier in the DC helicopter-PSA Air plane crash was identified. Her name is Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina, served as an aviation officer in the Army since July 2019 and had around 500 hours of flying time in the Black Hawk, the Army said in a release.

Lobach’s family had initially asked for her identity to be withheld because of unsubstantiated accusations that DEI was a factor in the crash.

DEI is Affirmative Action on speed. One of the problems with DEI and Affirmative Action is that any time a woman or a minority achieves something, they are looked upon as tainted.

The crew chief and Lobach’s other fellow pilot aboard the Black Hawk were identified Thursday as Staff Sgt. Ryan O’Hara and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves.

Their helicopter collided with an American Airlines regional jet landing at Reagan from Wichita, Kansas, Wednesday evening while the soldiers were on a training mission.

Lobach was assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. According to the Army, her awards included the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon.

The Army shared a statement from Lobach’s family saying it is “devastated by the loss of our beloved Rebecca. She was a bright star in all our lives. She was kind, generous, brilliant, funny, ambitious and strong. No one dreamed bigger or worked harder to achieve her goals.”

Lobach was also a White House military social aide in the Biden administration, CBS News reported, citing her friend.

We won’t know for months what caused the crash. It’s likely more than one mistake.

