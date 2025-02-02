NY AG Letitia James & 11 Other AGs: DEI Is a Civil Right?

New York Attorney General Letitia James and 11 attorneys general will defend DEI. To them, it is a civil right and anything else is discrimination. This comes as airlines hire people who have psychiatric disabilities, are seriously intellectually challenged, are fully paralyzed, and so on.

DEI is now a civil right?

This is their statement in part:

“President Trump’s executive orders are unnecessary and disingenuous. These orders have nothing to do with combatting discrimination. The Trump administration has longstanding civil rights laws at its disposal to combat real discrimination. And we would be willing partners if it chose to pursue this path. Instead, the administration is targeting lawful policies and programs that are beneficial to all Americans. These policies and programs are not only consistent with state and federal anti-discrimination laws; they foster environments where everyone has an opportunity to succeed. That is the opposite of discrimination.

[…]

“As the chief law enforcement officers for our respective states, we are committed to enforcing federal and state civil rights laws to protect the rights of all our people against discriminatory practices. We condemn discrimination in any form, and we stand in strong opposition to the President’s recent orders and the misleading narrative he has pushed to justify them.”

Joining Attorney General James in issuing today’s statement are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, Vermont, and Washington.

Emphasis added.

DEI hiring and promotion was begun under Barack Obama in 2010. It’s now a crisis in the United States.

Anti-Communist James Lindsey writes

Did you know the Soviet Union ran a DEI program precisely like the Woke Marxist one of today? How about Mao’s China? As it turns out, DEI isn’t an American invention. It’s a Soviet invention and Soviet export. It was designed, outlined, and implemented by Josef Stalin and Vladimir Lenin in the USSR in the 1920s.

The results were predictable, of course: massively increasing ethnic strife arising from within the world’s most widespread Affirmative Action program in history. Russians, then later Han Chinese, then later straight, white, Christian males in the West, were invited to subjugate themselves to ethnic minorities. This was to accomplish “actual equality,” which we today call “equity.”

The full program was called korenizatsiya, and its “diversity” program was called raznoobrazsiya, and its lever was called “Great Russian chauvinism” in the USSR, “Han chauvinism” in the PRC, “white supremacy culture” in today’s West, and “great-power chauvinism” in general. Read and listen to more here.

This is how the FAA defines acceptable disabilities:

People with Disabilities

Individuals with targeted or “severe” disabilities are the most under-represented segment of the Federal workforce. The People with Disabilities Program ( PWD ) ensures that people with disabilities have equal Federal employment opportunities. The FAA actively recruits, hires, promotes, retains, develops, and advances people with disabilities.

The FAA meets the goals of the PWD Program through a variety of practices:

Targeted Disabilities

Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring. They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability, and dwarfism.

On-the-Spot Hiring

A non-competitive hiring method for filling vacancies with Veterans and/or individuals with disabilities. Managers can choose to fill an open position through the On-the-Spot hiring process. They need the required documentation.

Reasonable Accommodation

Ensures that employees with disabilities have access to accommodations that suit their needs. This can include modifications made to existing facilities or special equipment.

