This Could Be Why Congress Doesn’t Like Matt Gaetz

One reason politicians might not like the brash, unfiltered Matt Gaetz is his stand on ethics, beginning with insider trading.

Currently, the House has a report they want to use to destroy his reputation. The Biden-Harris DOJ investigated the charge that he transported a 17-year-old, a minor in Florida, across state lines for sex. Gaetz was not charged. However, some in the House decided to prepare a hit-piece report on the same issue.

Matt Gaetz vehemently denies the allegations.

A Blaze film on Congress’s insider trading activities included this excerpt of Matt Gaetz and suggests this is one of the reasons Congress wants him gone:

FILTHY RICH@RepMattGaetz takes us on a tour through the halls of Congress, revealing some of the stock trades of members of the House Ethics Committee. To see the rest of the tour and watch the full documentary, go to https://t.co/xNGx5RZmll pic.twitter.com/7mZY4HXNq1 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 12, 2024

GAETZ’S BACKGROUND

Matt Gaetz comes from a family of politicians. His grandfather was nominated for Lt. Gov. of North Dakota but had a massive coronary after he gave his big speech. His son Dan witnessed it on TV. Dan later became a state senator and served as the senate leader for two of the ten years he was in the legislature. He went on to create a pharmaceutical business he later sold for $2 billion. His wife is a pharmacist.

Matt Gaetz holds a law degree from the College of William & Mary, where he completed his Juris Doctor after graduating from Florida State University. He practiced law briefly in northwest Florida before shifting his focus to politics. Gaetz was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2010 and then moved on to Congress in 2017.

He is raising the son of an ex-girlfriend as his own.

His wife Ginger, a food analyst, studied economics and accounting at the University of California, graduating in 2016, and also attended Harvard Business School Online to study sustainable business strategy. Ginger’s brother Palmer Luckey, a millionaire with a net worth of $500 million, is a republican donor.

Gaetz’s patriotic wife singing in the Capitol:

Ginger Gaetz, Wife of Patriot and New AG Matt Gaetz, singing The National Anthem pic.twitter.com/1PetaLbigD — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 13, 2024

Insider Trading

Insider trading is still occurring, circumventing the watered-down STOCK Act. A bipartisan Congress is ready to introduce a new act to address the issue.

A bipartisan group of senators announced a deal Wednesday on a congressional stock trading ban. It would prevent members from profiting from insider knowledge.

Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., Gary Peters, D-Mich., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced their legislative proposal. It is dubbed the ETHICS Act.

“This is a very tough bill,” Hawley told reporters at a news conference to announce the legislation.

Peters, the chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which first must approve the bill before any floor action, called the measure “a commonsense piece of legislation that helps maintain trust in this institution.”

The proposed legislation would bar lawmakers from buying stocks and other covered investments and prevent members from selling stocks 90 days after the bill is enacted, according to a background bill obtained by NBC News. Members’ spouses and dependent children would also be banned from trading stocks starting in March 2027.

The legislation also would require lawmakers, as well as the president and the vice president, to divest from all covered investments starting in 2027.

The penalties for violations would be either the officials’ monthly salaries or 10% of the value of the assets in violation of the law, whichever is greater.

