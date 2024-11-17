Tom Homan: We Will “Wipe the Cartels Off the Face of the Earth”

Border Czar Tom Homan promises that the new president will treat the Mexican drug cartels like he treated ISIS and “wipe them off the face of the earth.”

Homan, who led ICE during the first Trump administration, was speaking to Donald Trump Jr. on his podcast, Triggered.

“But the cartels are like a Fortune 500 company. The Sinaloa cartels are in over 40 countries on the globe. Not only are they smoking record monthly tax in the United States, they are now in every major city in the United States, taking over the distribution within the United States.

“At the RNC, during my speech at the RNC, I echo what President Trump has told me, that he will designate them terrorist organizations because they have killed more, the criminal cartels in Mexico have killed more Americans than every terrorist organization in the world combined.

“Take the 911, times that by 100, right?

“Wipe them off the face of the earth because Mexico is not going to do it. Mexico has been dealing with this for 30 years, and I hate to say it, but it’s just a fact. Much of the Mexican military, much of the Mexican government, are corrupt.”

[…]

He’s not indicting everyone.

“I’m sure there’s soldiers and police officers. They’re doing it for the right reason, but there’s a lot of corruption there. And in the cartels, you know, if you’re a police officer, you’re making, you know, $36 a week, and the cartel comes and gives you $100,000 to let something happen. They’re going to take it. Many of them will.

It will take tremendous power and will to eradicate them.

“So it’s going to take us, US Special Operations, US intelligence to track these guys down. Follow the money, and just same thing, President Trump did ISIS in the caliphate, he can do it….”

Watch the clip

