This Is How Google Politically Manipulates Users

By
Guest Post
-
1

Here is something you can do for fun! Check out how Google manipulates the users.

Google: ‘cia brennan clinton russia’ and then click ‘news’.

This is some of what you’ll get:

Then go to Duck Duck Go and put in ‘cia brennan clinton russia’ and then click ‘news’. You will get this.

One of our researchers pointed this out. Google is manipulating Americans in a scam meant to keep Democrat Socialists in power.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  1. Google have been doing that for years, they have no shame, no remorse, no guilt, no conscience, just like psychopaths.

    Google is not really a search engine, they are a Democrat propaganda machine…kind of like the main stream media are not into news, they are into helping Democrats stay in power.

Leave a Reply