This Is How Google Politically Manipulates Users

Here is something you can do for fun! Check out how Google manipulates the users.

Google: ‘cia brennan clinton russia’ and then click ‘news’.

This is some of what you’ll get:

Then go to Duck Duck Go and put in ‘cia brennan clinton russia’ and then click ‘news’. You will get this.

One of our researchers pointed this out. Google is manipulating Americans in a scam meant to keep Democrat Socialists in power.

Related