This Is How Media Matters’ Attack on Tucker & Jeanine Is Going

Tucker Carlson is under fire for comments he made on a shock jock show over ten years ago. They were vulgar jokes which is what people do on these shows. Jeanine Pirro is in trouble for asking a question about Omar’s hijab possibly signaling a fealty to sharia.

Media Matters is leading the charge against Tucker, and Jeanine Pirro, and Fox News in general. They’re even after Bret Baier.

BUBBA SAYS IT’S NOTHING BUT AN EFFORT AT SUPPRESSION

Tucker made his comments on a Howard Stern satellite show called “Bubba the Love Sponge” between 2006 and 2011.

Bubba Clem writes in the Wall Street Journal that, “like Lenny Bruce, the Fox News host is the target of an organized effort at suppression.” He continued:

I host a comedy-driven radio show for guys. Until Sunday, no one confused it with something that should be taken seriously. Given my on-air name, “Bubba the Love Sponge,” I assume most people get the joke. We are rude, sometimes profane.

Tucker Carlson called into my satellite radio show regularly from 2006-11, and like all my guests, he adopted an edgy comic persona for the broadcast. He said really naughty things to make my audience laugh, and they did. The 100 or so shows we made with Mr. Carlson weren’t a secret.

Do I really need to go into the rich history of insult comedy? Lisa Lampanelli, Andrew Dice Clay, Rodney Dangerfield, even Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog. Comedy breaks taboo subjects that release the unspoken into the air in ways that are, dare I say, funny

THE MEDIA MATTERS PRESIDENT IS A RACIST SLOB

Media Matters is a far-left attack website that organizes boycotts and vicious protests against Fox and their hosts.

Tucker exposed Media Matters President Angelo Carusone for nasty, racist comments.

Tucker buries Carusone:

.@TuckerCarlson buries Media Matters in just two minutes of pure savagery. Your move, @goangelo pic.twitter.com/ApjtgSa4Va — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 14, 2019

CARUSONE LIES WITH THE HELP OF BRIAN STELTER

Carusone went on to Brian Stelter’s show and claimed the offensive posts were a “parody of a right-wing blowhard.”

Carusone’s past comments referred to “japs,” “jewry” and “trannies.” Archives of the blog seem to contradict that explanation, BizPacReview reported.

The archives show that, through his blog, Carusone espoused left-wing political positions, promoted former Vice President Al Gore as a presidential candidate and attacked Republicans around the same time he authored the inflammatory posts, according to BizPacReview.

Stelter published Carusone’s inaccurate statement in his widely read media newsletter Wednesday night. He did no fact-checking.

THE BOYCOTT

So far, the companies boycotting Tucker this time around are: SHEEX, a bedding company, Astra Zeneca, Pharmaceutical company, and New Vitality.

Fox News Channel spokeswoman Carly Shanahan responded to a request for comment by resending a December statement on boycott efforts against Carlson’s show.

“We cannot and will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts from the likes of Moveon.org, Media Matters and Sleeping Giants,” the December statement said.

In December, at least 27 advertisers, including Outback, dropped Tucker’s show in January over his immigration remarks.

Advertisers pulling from Jeanine PIrro’s show are: Novo Nordisk, a pharmaceutical company, Letgo, a website for buying and selling used goods, NerdWallet, Allergan, a Botox manufacturer, Great Call, a health technology company, New Vitality, Agelss Male and Super Beta supplements.

ThinkProgress, another Soros media outlet, reached out to 60 companies this week to ask about their advertisements on Pirro’s and Carlson’s programs. A few, such as MyPillow and WeatherTech stood firm in their decisions to advertise on the program, while most did not respond.

FOX NEWS’ RESPONSE

Fox has been very supportive of Tucker Carlson, but not very supportive of Jeanine Pirro.

Fox News on Sunday night issued a statement condemning Pirro’s comments: “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Pirro countered with a statement in which she said, “My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution. I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

THIS IS THE COMMIE CREW WHO PROTESTED OUTSIDE FOX WHILE FOX HOSTED AN AD BUY

Fox News is sexist, toxic, propaganda. Fox News lies. Protest now at Fox building. #DropFox pic.twitter.com/eHJvgpTbND — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) March 13, 2019