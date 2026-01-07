This Is What Happened to the Childhood Vaccination Schedule

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cut the number of vaccines it recommends for all children.

It was based on a review of vaccination practices in other countries, and evidence of the benefits and risks of the shots on the CDC’s schedule.

A review, prompted by a 2025 directive from President Donald Trump, showed that the United States was “a global outlier among peer nations in the number of target diseases included in its childhood vaccination schedule and in the total number of recommended vaccine doses,” health officials wrote in an assessment that underpinned the changes.

This change aligns with Europe’s vaccination schedule.

Parents can still have their children receive all the vaccinations, and it will be funded. However, now they have a choice.