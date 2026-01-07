Growing Calls Among Democrats to Unseat Chuck Schumer

The Washington Times reports that several Democrat senators are planning to run to oust Chuck Schumer as party leader. They don’t feel he’s doing enough to counter President Trump, framing Trump as a danger to democracy. The far left is driving this, and they want someone Republicans would see as worse.

Senator Schumer has been unwilling to negotiate on anything and only gives in when the situation becomes disastrous, as in last year’s government shutdown. Yet, it’s not good enough. Democrats plan to double down on moving to the far left.

Some Are Running on Tossing Chuck

“I absolutely oppose Schumer’s continued leadership due to his failure to confront [President] Trump’s trashing of the Constitution, his ongoing support for the genocide in Gaza, and because polling shows Americans have lost faith in the Democratic Party,” Karen Breslin, a lawyer and political science professor running for the Senate in Colorado, told The Washington Times. “The party will not redeem itself without cleaning house.”

Breslin is far left, a progressive [socialist/communist].

Schumer is Jewish, and one must wonder if that affects the decisions to ditch Chuck. The Democrat Party is turning against Israel.

Ms. Breslin is one of four Democrats running against incumbent Sen. John Hickenlooper, and those four say Mr. Schumer should be replaced. One of those candidates, A.J. Zimpfer, said he would support [communist] Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez if she runs against Mr. Schumer in New York in 2028.

“The public mood is shifting, and it is clear: Democratic leadership must begin identifying and elevating new leaders capable of moving the country forward with energy, clarity, and a forward-looking vision,” Lorita Daniels, a Spotsylvania County School Board member who is running against Sen. Mark R. Warner in Virginia, told The Times.

These people probably don’t have a chance to win, but The Washington Times said they represent a general mood in the party. It’s not only them.

It’s a movement that is building, and running against Chuck Schumer is popular.

Axios Says the Movement Is Growing

Axios reported that the Democrats who want Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gone are striking out in their early search for who could replace him.

Progressive critics are united in their fury at Schumer (D-N.Y.), who’s led Senate Democrats since 2017. But they’re missing two critical ingredients: A clear path to his ouster, and a Democrat senator who’d want the job.

A growing number of House Democrats are calling for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to step aside from leadership, with several telling Axios in exclusive interviews that he has overstayed his welcome.

Schumer is highly unlikely to heed their calls, but this is the largest groundswell against one of their leaders since last year’s effort to push then-President Biden off the presidential ticket.

Democrats are still furious over the November shutdown deal. They didn’t care if it hurt the country. Progressives are dragging the Democrat Party further left. This is their time.